Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 could see more changes than just bigger screens
Even though the Galaxy S24 series is officially under wraps, it can be said with certainty that everything about it has been finalized and Samsung's planning efforts are now focused on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Information is slowly trickling in about the South Korean giant's next foldable handsets, with the latest ones revealing changes to the design and screen aspect ratio.
The Fold 5 comes with a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.2-inch outer screen and the Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch main display and a 3.4-inch cover unit. Reliable leaker Ross Young recently claimed that all screens on both the phones would get bigger. He didn't go into details and only mentioned that the Flip 6 would have a 3.9-inch screen.
South Korean leaker yeux1122 has revealed that like the Galaxy S25, the Fold 6 may also undergo a design change. The phone is also going to have a different aspect ratio than the Fold 5 and we are inclined to believe that it's going to be wider though nothing has been said to that effect.
Lastly, the leaker says that the phone will be lighter than the Fold 5, which despite being one of the best foldable phones of 2023 isn't the most comfortable to hold.
Leaker @Tech_Reve hints that the phone may have a thinner OIS module.
Coming back to the yeux1122's post, the leaker says that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may also flaunt a new design and thinner bezels.
Per previous rumors, the Fold 6 may offer a way to house the S Pen and the Flip 6 could feature new camera hardware. It's pretty much a given that the phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 unless Qualcomm comes out with a boosted version by then.
Although Samsung's foldable had a roaring third quarter, with techies praising new bendable phones over the Fold 5, the company needs to shake things up a bit to maintain its lead.
