Report says Samsung is developing a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra although the news isn't all good
According to the Galaxy Club, Samsung is going to add a new model to the two foldable phones it has been selling over the last few years. This year, we could see Samsung release the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. The regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 will carry model number SM-F956 while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra will carry a model number of SM-F958. Samsung uses an "8" as the last digit for the model number of its Ultra devices. For example, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is model number SM-S928.
One bit of bad news discovered by Galaxy Club is that at this stage of development, only one Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra variant is getting prepped by Sammy and that is model number SM-F958N. The "N" indicates that the model being created is expected to be available in South Korea only. Unless more model numbers start appearing, the Galaxy Z 6 Fold Ultra could be limited to a release in Samsung's backyard.
Render of the non-Ultra Galaxy Z Fold 6
Initial reports said that Samsung was supposedly working on a lower-priced FE version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This would help with the number one consumer complaint against the Galaxy Z Fold line which is its pricing. Another Galaxy phone with the internal codename Q6A was said to be an "A series" mid-range Fold model.
Instead, it is possible that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be a lower-priced version of Samsung's book-style foldable, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra will be priced at the $1,800 that the manufacturer has been charging for its recent Galaxy Z Fold models. This is similar to what Google is rumored to be doing with the Pixel 9 line by making the Pixel 9 Pro a smaller, less-expensive version of its new top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL.
We'd imagine that a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra will come with the S Pen out of the box and might include a silo to house the accessory. We also wonder whether a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra might take some of its design cues from the Galaxy S24 Ultra such as the squared-off corners.
