Report says Samsung is developing a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra although the news isn't all good





One bit of bad news discovered by Galaxy Club is that at this stage of development, only one Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra variant is getting prepped by Sammy and that is model number SM-F958N. The "N" indicates that the model being created is expected to be available in South Korea only. Unless more model numbers start appearing, the Galaxy Z 6 Fold Ultra could be limited to a release in Samsung's backyard.













Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be a lower-priced version of Samsung's book-style foldable, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra will be priced at the $1,800 that the manufacturer has been charging for its recent Galaxy Z Fold models. This is similar to what Pixel 9 Pro XL. Instead, it is possible that thewill be a lower-priced version of Samsung's book-style foldable, and theUltra will be priced at the $1,800 that the manufacturer has been charging for its recent Galaxy Z Fold models. This is similar to what Google is rumored to be doing with the Pixel 9 line by making the Pixel 9 Pro a smaller, less-expensive version of its new top-of-the-linePro XL.



