Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen redesign confirmed by official Samsung case
This year marks the beginning of a new era for foldables. Companies like Google and OnePlus are entering the fray and coming out with devices of their own (i.e. the Google Pixel Fold, the OnePlus V Flip and OnePlus V Fold). This means that Samsung will finally face some meaningful competition in the foldable segment for the first time (outside of China that is).
This is why the Korean tech giant is gearing up to implement some massive upgrades to its Z lineup, including a bigger cover screen on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5. After showcasing a render of the new secondary display design, prominent tech @IceUniverse has now shared another tweet which further corroborates his original leak.
The image displays an official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case the layout of which confirms the “unique folder screen design” of the device. It should be noted that @IceUniverse is one of the most reliable tech tipsters out there and his track record regarding Samsung is impeccable.
Most clamshell-style foldables on the market like the Moto Razr (2022) and the Oppo Find N2 Flip feature bigger cover displays than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, largely considered one of the best foldable phones to buy in 2023. Hence, an increase in size has been long overdue.
In 2022, Samsung decided agains what was technically not broken to begin with, perhaps because the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the best selling foldable smartphone of all time. Thus, the company changed almost nothing on the exterior of its iconic foldable. That being said, in hindsight, recycling the same design might not have been ideal.
Samsung will have to step up its foldable game if it wants to keep its crown. We will see if the company can deliver as soon as this August, when the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely launch, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
