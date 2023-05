Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen redesign confirmed by official Samsung case

Exclusive

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 protective case has leaked, confirming its unique "folder screen" design. pic.twitter.com/8x7s0gdDJP — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 5, 2023





This year marks the beginning of a new era for foldables. Companies like Google and OnePlus are entering the fray and coming out with devices of their own (i.e. the Google Pixel Fold , the OnePlus V Flip and OnePlus V Fold ). This means that Samsung will finally face some meaningful competition in the foldable segment for the first time (outside of China that is).This is why the Korean tech giant is gearing up to implement some massive upgrades to its Z lineup, including a bigger cover screen on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 . After showcasing a render of the new secondary display design , prominent tech @IceUniverse has now shared another tweet which further corroborates his original leak.The image displays an official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case the layout of which confirms the “unique folder screen design” of the device. It should be noted that @IceUniverse is one of the most reliable tech tipsters out there and his track record regarding Samsung is impeccable.