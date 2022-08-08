 You have hours left to reserve Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a discount - PhoneArena
You have hours left to reserve Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a discount

You have hours left to reserve Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a discount
The time has come to push the button. The reservation button for Samsung's "next big thing", that is, or its next small thing, as the company appears to be labeling the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for pre-launch buzz-building purposes, teasing that bad boy's delightfully compact body ahead of an August 10 Unpacked announcement.

Whether you feel more inclined to buy said easily pocketable next-gen foldable or the larger, more advanced, and costlier Galaxy Z Fold 4 after checking out their glorious designs and full specs in the latest leaks, you should know you don't have a lot of time left to register your interest and secure a discount of up to $200 with no strings attached.

When does the reservation period end?


Because reservations are essentially the introductory step in the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 buying process set to lead up to your pre-order and eventually your actual purchase, the start of the pre-order period will see Samsung.com reservations wrap up (give or take an hour).


As has become customary in recent years, pre-orders for Samsung's latest ultra-high-end devices shall kick off shortly after their formal Unpacked unveiling. Put simply, you have until 9 am Eastern on Wednesday, August 10, to complete your (commitment-free) reservation for a chance to save 200 bucks.

That's when the company's second glitzy Unpacked event of 2022 is scheduled to start, giving you mere hours (at the time of this writing) to book your sweet Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, or Buds 2 Pro launch offer.

You can make your reservation in seconds


Because this is not an actual pre-order, Samsung only needs an email address and a click (or tap) on the "reserve now" button on its dedicated webpage for the reservation process to be considered complete. 

You can sign up for a "Galaxy smartphone" (be it the Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4) or a full bundle including a phone, next-gen smartwatch, and AirPods Pro alternative, and when pre-orders kick off, decide exactly what you want to buy and how much money you want to save.


It may all sound too simple and ultimately too good to be true, but it's definitely true and requires almost no effort, as well as no initial commitment whatsoever. Don't like how Samsung's new products look once they're official? Don't order them. 

Want to make a last-minute change of plans and add the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 to your Galaxy Z Flip 4 order? You can absolutely do that as well. You basically have nothing to lose and up to $200 to gain if you use these final pre-Unpacked hours to make a reservation.

How can you save even more than $200?


Well, Samsung is promising to offer the "highest online instant trade-in values" to folks who reserve "the next Galaxy smartphone", and coming from Samsung, that can mean a whole lot of money... in addition to the following reservation deals:

  • $200 Samsung Credit for Z Flip 4/Z Fold 4 + Galaxy Watch 5/Watch 5 Pro + Buds 2 Pro orders
  • $150 credit for a Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 and a Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro
  • $100 credit for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4
  • $80 credit for a Galaxy Watch 5/Watch 5 Pro + Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bundle
  • $50 credit for a Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro
  • $30 credit for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The clock is ticking, ladies and gents, and in a nutshell, if you want to maximize your savings on any of the products listed above in any combination, you should just give Samsung your email address and leave the final decision for after Unpacked on August 10. This is really the kind of no-brainer scenario where you have to avoid overthinking things and simply seize the day before it's not too late.
