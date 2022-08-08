Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Are you still excited about Samsung's fast-approaching Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 even after (almost) all of their secrets were revealed, "confirming" two very familiar designs and two even more familiar list of features including just a handful of obvious upgrades over last year's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3?
Then the latest report put together by the always reliable Roland Quandt for the German publication WinFuture (translated here) is for you (and you only), detailing and virtually etching in stone pretty much everything you need to know about the more compact of the two upcoming foldable devices.
These are the full Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs
- 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution, 425 ppi density, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection
- 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with a resolution of 512 x 260 pixels
- Android 12 with One UI
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor
- 8GB RAM
- 128/256/512GB storage options
- Dual rear camera: 12MP wide angle with f/1.8 aperture and OIS + 12MP ultra wide angle with f/2.2 aperture
- 10MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition, OTG
- Armor aluminum frame
- IPx8 water resistance
- 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support
- Accelerometer, gyroscope, digital compass, light sensor, proximity sensor, barometer
- GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo
- Nano SIM
- 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi AC, NFC, USB Type-C
- 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm dimensions (closed)
- 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm dimensions (open)
- 187 grams weight
If you're struggling to find the differences between this bad boy and its best-selling predecessor, allow us to give you a hand. First and perhaps most importantly, the Z Flip 4 (which may or may not lose the letter "Z") has long been expected to upgrade the Z Flip 3's 3,300mAh battery to 3,700mAh capacity.
That still might not sound like a huge juicer by 2022 high-end standards, but it's certainly impressive to hear that Samsung will somehow keep the weight and thickness of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (largely) unchanged.
No, a weight gain of four grams definitely doesn't feel like a problem, and even more remarkably, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is set to trim a little "fat" off its forerunner's length and width for an overall more compact body... with a "fundamentally revised" hinge also in tow to improve robustness and (hopefully) long-term endurance.
The battery gets faster charging capabilities as well (even though the new numbers are still not on par with some of the premium non-foldable competition), and then you of course have a state-of-the-art new SoC.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 pricing and availability
If you're happy with the aforementioned upgrades, you'll be able to pre-order the Z Flip 4 in the same two storage variants as the Z Flip 3 starting this Wednesday, August 10, plus a third one expected to cost €1279 in Europe.
The 128 and 256 gig models, meanwhile, are likely to go for €1099 and €1159 respectively, which is... slightly higher than you may have anticipated based on the Galaxy Z Flip 3's launch structure a year ago.
Stateside, mind you, the same Z Flip 3 versions normally set you back $999 and $1049, so a US price hike to at least $1049 and $1099 (if not $1099 and $1149) is definitely possible as far as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is concerned.
In lack of an oft-rumored larger cover display and some obvious camera hardware improvements, it's pretty clear that Samsung will try to aggressively promote the revised and refined design and the bigger battery as the key selling points of its "next small thing." It remains to be seen if that will be enough to justify these (slightly) higher prices and meet the company's lofty sales expectations.
