 A new report fully leaks the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, a few days before their release
A new report fully leaks the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, a few days before their release

A new report fully leaks the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, a few days before their release
August 10th will be an exciting day for the tech community. On this date, Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event, at which we expect it will unveil two new phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, its newest smartwatch series, the Galaxy Watch 5, and new Pro earphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

There have been many rumors regarding the possible specs of Samsung's new foldable phones and smartwatches. But we can't say the same about the tech giant's new Pro earbuds. Well, we couldn't say that up until now, at least.

A new report by WinFuture (via MySmartPrice) has leaked alleged marketing images and specs for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.



According to it, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be able to last around eight hours on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation turned off. When you add the charging case, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro users will have about 29 hours of listening time before needing to recharge the case. Unfortunately, it is currently unknown how much battery life the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will have with ANC turned on.

Samsung's latest earphones will support Bluetooth 5.3, which offers lower energy consumption and a more secure and better connection compared to the previous iterations of Bluetooth.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will come equipped with smaller 10mm drivers, which should still offer top-tier sound quality and multiple microphones for better call clarity. In comparison, the Galaxy Buds Pro have 2-way speakers in each bud with an 11mm main driver and a smaller 6.5-millimeter one made for the upper end of the sound spectrum. Samsung will also add its 360-degree audio support to its upcoming earbuds, which will offer a surround sound experience that should make you feel like you are in the cinema watching a Michael Bay movie.

Also, like any self-respecting earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will come equipped with Transparency mode, which lets ambient noise into your ears and can literally save your life if you are walking or running on a busy street with lots of traffic.

Samsung's new earbuds will also be water-resistant, with an IPX7 rating. This means that the earphones will be able to withstand submersion in up to 1 meter of fresh water for half an hour without any damage.

From what we have seen, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro undoubtedly look promising, but what about the price? How many dollar bills does Samsung plan to charge you for its latest and greatest true wireless earphones? Well, as we recently reported, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will probably cost you $229.99. And as per WinFuture's report, they will be available in three colors: Zenith Grey, Bora Purple, and Zenith White.

However, if you already have a nice pair of earphones but you are in the market for a new smartphone or a new smartwatch, you will probably want to know that you can now reserve a Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, or Galaxy Watch 5 right now, before Samsung's Unpacked event. You will even receive some sweet bonuses in the process. So, if you are looking for a top-tier, flagship-level smartphone or smartwatch, now is the time to buy one.

