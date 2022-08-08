 Monumental new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak reveals full spec sheet and more - PhoneArena
Monumental new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak reveals full spec sheet and more

Samsung Android
3
Monumental new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak reveals full spec sheet and more
If you've been wondering what more could the world's most reliable mobile tech leakers possibly reveal about Samsung's next foldable powerhouses after showing them off in both press-friendly renders and actual hands-on photographs, WinFuture's Roland Quandt has the answer in an incredibly extensive new report (translated here).

Unfortunately for those who are only interested in the company's smaller, cheaper, and slightly less advanced Galaxy (Z) Flip 4, today's comprehensive information merely covers the larger, costlier, and super-sophisticated Galaxy (Z) Fold 4, whose entire spec sheet is finally out of the bag alongside a bunch of new images, and yes, even (European) pricing and availability details.

Here are your "confirmed" Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs


  • 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution, 374 ppi density, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection
  • "Additional" 6.2-inch Infinity-O screen with 2316 x 904 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support
  • Android 12 with One UI
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 64-bit, 4nm
  • 12GB RAM
  • 256GB/512GB/1TB storage options
  • Triple rear camera: 50MP with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, and Dual Pixel autofocus + 12MP ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture + 10MP telephoto with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF, and 3x optical zoom
  • 10MP cover camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • 4MP under-display front camera with f/1.8 aperture
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face recognition, OTG
  • IPx8 water protection
  • S Pen (optional)
  • 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities
  • Accelerometer, gyroscope, light sensor, proximity sensor
  • GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo
  • eSIM, dual nano SIM
  • 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, WLAN AX, NFC, USB Type-C
  • 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8mm dimensions (closed)
  • 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm dimensions (open)
  • 254 grams weight

There you go, ladies and gents, everything you ever wanted to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 neatly listed in one place two whole days ahead of the phone's big official Unpacked announcement. Needless to say that there are no surprises to speak much of, especially if you've been following the pre-Unpacked rumor saga of the last... year? Decade? Century?


It's obviously not been quite that long, but we've known many of this stuff for several weeks now, which doesn't make it any less exciting to see the upgraded main camera on the back of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 "confirmed" yet again. By the way, the device is still being referred to as the Z Fold 4 by Roland Quandt, so maybe the letter "Z" will not be dropped after all.

Perhaps more importantly, it's worth mentioning that this bad boy will be slightly shorter and wider than its precursor, a small but possibly notable detail also reflected in the screen resolution in addition to the overall dimensions. A mythical 1TB storage version is pretty much etched in stone now as well, although not all markets will get it and alas, there's no price tag to report just yet as far as that particular top-of-the-line model is concerned.

How much will the Galaxy Z Fold 4 cost?


According to this new report, European pricing is set to start at €1,799 for an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, with double that amount of local digital hoarding room likely setting you back an extra hundred euros.


If those two numbers sound familiar, it might be because they've been rumored before... a couple of times or because they're identical to the Z Fold 3's price points in the same storage variants. If they pan out (which is likely to be the case), we can definitely expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to start at the same $1,799 price as its predecessor in the US, with 512 gigs of storage space costing you an additional hundred bucks.

Z Fold 4 dates haven't been much of a mystery for a while now either, with pre-orders guaranteed to kick off this Tuesday right after the formal Unpacked launch event and August 25 likely to see both this big guy and the compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 properly released around the world.
