 Here's how you can save an unbelievable $1,000 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 (no trade-in)
Here's how you can save an unbelievable $1,000 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 (no trade-in)

Here's how you can save an unbelievable $1,000 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 (no trade-in)
For such an incredibly sophisticated device that initially appeared to sell like hotcakes, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 powerhouse has sure received a large number of substantial discounts in many places in the short time it's been available.

Of course, those super-early sales reports may have been greatly exaggerated, explaining (at least in part) why the ultra-high-end foldable handset is currently marked down by up to a whopping 420 bucks in an unlocked variant with no strings attached and a simply insane $1,000 over at Google Fi.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Multiple Colors, Activation and Number Port-in Required
$1000 off (56%)
$799 99
$1799 99
Buy at Google

Naturally, the latter deal comes with a few special conditions, requiring you to, well, activate the 5G-enabled Z Fold 4 on Google's Fi MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) while also transferring your phone number from your existing carrier.

That obviously means this promotion is exclusively aimed at new Fi customers... or customers who for some reason have decided to break their relations with this operator more than 180 days before taking advantage of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offer.

While that's definitely a little inconvenient, what the deal does not require is a device trade-in of any sort. That's right, you can slash one thousand bucks off the $1,799.99 list price of this bad boy without jumping through that particular hoop or meeting any other conditions apart from the ones mentioned above.

At $799.99, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G is an absolute steal, as well as quite possibly the overall best Android phone out there in terms of its bang for buck with not just one but two 120Hz screens in tow, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the hood, 4,400mAh battery capacity, 12 gigs of RAM, 256 gigs of internal storage space, and a grand total of five cameras including a very competent 50MP primary shooter.

Believe it or not, Google will let you lower this thing's price even further, with the right trade-in saving you an extra 500 bucks and leaving you on the hook for an incredibly humble $300 payment.

