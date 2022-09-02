 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 sales have doubled in Europe, says Samsung - PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 sales have doubled in Europe, says Samsung

Samsung
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 sales have doubled in Europe, says Samsung
About two weeks ago, Roh Tae-moon — Samsung Electronics' chief of mobile business — shared an intriguing piece of information, saying that the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip are making people switch from other brands. During that report, Mr. Tae-moon also stated that by 2025 Samsung predicts more than 50% of sales will be its foldable phones.

Well, on a very similar note, Benjamin Braun, who is the chief marketing officer of Samsung Europe, came out today and said in a press conference held at the IFA tech event in Berlin that Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 shipments are in fact double compared to those the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 from last year. (via The Korea Times)

Of course, Mr. Braun is specifically referring to the shipments made in Europe, but that is still a significant increase and one that perfectly matches Samsung’s predictions for the future of its phone sales.

Now, it is not exactly clear how evenly distributed this new-found foldable popularity is across Europe, as there is no specific information for each of the 36 countries where the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 were sold in.

According to Samsung, out of its two latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the more popular in Europe, supposedly thanks to its better battery performance compared to the previous generation. However, a larger factor is most likely the fact that the Flip is much less expensive compared to its bigger brother.

On the flip side (Ha-ha, see what I did there?), the larger Samsung foldable is a multitasking powerhouse, as we found out during our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review. Not to mention that Samsung somehow managed to make that one even lighter this year.

Despite their upgrades, though, the new Flip and Fold are still not good enough for owners of the 2021 models to feel compelled to upgrade. Even Roh Tae-moon touched on this fact when talking about the “switchers” from other brands.
