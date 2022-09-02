The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 sales have doubled in Europe, says Samsung

Get yourself the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4 right here!

Of course, Mr. Braun is specifically referring to the shipments made in Europe, but that is still a significant increase and one that perfectly matches Samsung’s predictions for the future of its phone sales.Now, it is not exactly clear how evenly distributed this new-found foldable popularity is across Europe, as there is no specific information for each of the 36 countries where the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 were sold in.According to Samsung, out of its two latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the more popular in Europe, supposedly thanks to its better battery performance compared to the previous generation. However, a larger factor is most likely the fact that the Flip is much less expensive compared to its bigger brother.On the flip side (Ha-ha, see what I did there?), the larger Samsung foldable is a multitasking powerhouse, as we found out during our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review. Not to mention that Samsung somehow managed to make that one even lighter this year.Despite their upgrades, though, the new Flip and Fold are still not good enough for owners of the 2021 models to feel compelled to upgrade. Even Roh Tae-moon touched on this fact when talking about the “switchers” from other brands.