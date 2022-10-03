 Amazon is now selling Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to an incredible $420 discount - PhoneArena
Amazon is now selling Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to an incredible $420 discount

Deals
Amazon is now selling Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to an incredible $420 discount
Deeply discounted by its maker (under certain conditions) even before it... actually went official, the incredibly sophisticated (and expensive) Galaxy Z Fold 4 quickly got a series of substantial price cuts at various major US retailers with absolutely no strings attached after its long-awaited commercial debut.

But although Amazon slowly improved its unlocked deals over the last few weeks, nothing could possibly prepare us for the e-commerce giant's latest pre-holiday Z Fold 4 5G promotions. These are Black Friday-grade discounts you're looking at here, available nearly two whole months in advance of the year's biggest shopping day(s), and no, you don't need to be a Prime member to save up to 420 bucks.

That's right, the digital hoarder-friendly 512GB storage configuration of this hot new foldable Samsung flagship is currently sold for an incredible $420 under its $1,919.99 list price in a grand total of three color options.

What's perhaps even more incredible than the aforementioned markdown itself is that the 512 gig model can be purchased for the exact same price right now as a 256GB variant, the latter of which has "only" received a $300 discount from a $1,799.99 MSRP.

It pretty much goes without saying that these are (by far) the deepest unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 price cuts yet, and although no one can accurately predict the future (apart from Evan Blass and Steve Hemmerstoffer, maybe), Amazon might not be able to beat today's deals throughout its undoubtedly epic upcoming holiday celebrations

There's obviously no reason whatsoever to choose the entry-level 256GB storage version at the time of this writing, and given everything that it offers in terms of internals, design attractiveness, convenience, and (apparent) durability, the 512 gig Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G almost feels like a bargain.

We're talking a hefty 12GB RAM count, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processing power, stellar software support, a large (enough) 4,400mAh battery with fast (enough) 25W wired and 15W wireless charging technology, a very capable 50MP primary shooter joined by a 10MP telephoto sensor and 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the back of this bad boy, and above all, a gorgeous 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display paired with an almost equally impressive 6.2-inch 120Hz cover screen.

