Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ delayed to second half of 2022





And now, these lockdowns seem to affect not only iPhone production, but Qualcomm's newest chip as well.





On the topic of this new chip, the same source of the news about the delay also claims that Qualcomm and Lenovo have a great relationship, and the Lenovo-made Motorola Edge 30 Ultra could well be the first phone to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip. Not surprising, considering that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro was the first to feature the Snadpragon 8 Gen 1 chip earlier.





Also, do keep in mind that the name "Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+" is merely a suggestion rather than an officially adopted name by Qualcomm. Still, expectations for this new processor is indeed of a "plus" power: expect to see faster GPU performance, while CPU speeds remain the same.





As you might have heard, the Chinese city of Zhengzhou has gone into lockdown following China's "zero-covid" policy. Zhengzhou is also commonly known as iPhone City because of the giant Foxconn factory there that produces most of the iPhones in the world.