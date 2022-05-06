 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ delayed to second half of 2022 - PhoneArena
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ delayed to second half of 2022

Processors
Victor Hristov
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is postponed for the second half of 2022
Just two months ago, we heard rumors that Qualcomm was on track to release its new 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ flagship processor in May, with actual phones powered by it expected by June, but today, we are hearing that those plans are pushed back and the powerful new chip will instead arrive in the second half of the year.

The reason for the delay is the current Covid situation in China, according to leakster Digital Chat Station, who has a solid track record.

As you might have heard, the Chinese city of Zhengzhou has gone into lockdown following China's "zero-covid" policy. Zhengzhou is also commonly known as iPhone City because of the giant Foxconn factory there that produces most of the iPhones in the world.

And now, these lockdowns seem to affect not only iPhone production, but Qualcomm's newest chip as well.

On the topic of this new chip, the same source of the news about the delay also claims that Qualcomm and Lenovo have a great relationship, and the Lenovo-made Motorola Edge 30 Ultra could well be the first phone to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip. Not surprising, considering that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro was the first to feature the Snadpragon 8 Gen 1 chip earlier.

Also, do keep in mind that the name "Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+" is merely a suggestion rather than an officially adopted name by Qualcomm. Still, expectations for this new processor is indeed of a "plus" power: expect to see faster GPU performance, while CPU speeds remain the same.

