Z Flip 4 may finally address the biggest problem with Samsung's flip phones

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Android
Anam Hamid
Samsung is the undisputed king of the foldable smartphone market, and its success can largely be attributed to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which was the most popular bendable phone last year. The Z Flip 3 was a notable improvement over its predecessor and offered a larger external display, improved durability, and a smoother inner display. Although the next model, which will presumably be called the Z Flip 4, might prove to be an integrative update, it could finally offer a battery upgrade.

All three Z Flip phones pack a 3,300mAh battery and are barely enough for a full day. Galaxy Club claims to have found evidence that the Flip 4 will have a slightly bigger battery.

Samsung's foldable phones feature a dual-battery setup and apparently, the Flip 4, which carries the model number SM-F721, will have a bigger 'sub' battery. This will bump the total advertised capacity to 3,400mAh, which would be an increase of 100mAh.

Granted, it's a minute change, but it's at least something. Besides, the battery capacity is not the only thing that impacts battery life. The processor also plays an important part, and a reliable insider has said that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, which will be built on a more advanced node than the chip that fuels the Flip 3, and this should theoretically make the device more power efficient. 

There is still no word on whether the device will also support charging speeds faster than 15W. Most other specs are also shrouded in mystery. The Flip 4 could feature the same exact design as the Flip 3, meaning we can expect a 6.7-inches inner screen and a 1.9-inches cover screen.

The phone could be cheaper than the Flip 3, which starts at $999, and this in large part can be attributed to a controversial battery supplier. It will likely be introduced in August alongside the Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5, which a fresh report says may miss out on the thermometer feature.
