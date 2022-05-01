Z Flip 4 may finally address the biggest problem with Samsung's flip phones





Galaxy Club All three Z Flip phones pack a 3,300mAh battery and are barely enough for a full day.claims to have found evidence that the Flip 4 will have a slightly bigger battery.





Samsung's foldable phones feature a dual-battery setup and apparently, the Flip 4, which carries the model number SM-F721, will have a bigger 'sub' battery. This will bump the total advertised capacity to 3,400mAh, which would be an increase of 100mAh.





Granted, it's a minute change, but it's at least something. Besides, the battery capacity is not the only thing that impacts battery life. The processor also plays an important part, and a reliable insider has said that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus , which will be built on a more advanced node than the chip that fuels the Flip 3, and this should theoretically make the device more power efficient.





There is still no word on whether the device will also support charging speeds faster than 15W. Most other specs are also shrouded in mystery. The Flip 4 could feature the same exact design as the Flip 3 , meaning we can expect a 6.7-inches inner screen and a 1.9-inches cover screen.



