Alleged Galaxy Z Fold 4 benchmarks reveal massive performance gains

Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3 came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, even though its beefed-up version, the 888 Plus, was available at that time. The Fold 4 , on the other hand, is almost guaranteed to feature the recently-announced Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 instead of the relatively older standard Gen 1 chip. It has now been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench.





The Snapdragon 888 Plus wasn't that big of an improvement over the Snapdragon 888, so users didn't really miss out on too much. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is a more significant upgrade, primarily because it will be manufactured on TSMC's 4nm process, which is said to be better than Samsung's 4nm tech which was used for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. 4nm is an enhanced version of the 5nm node on which the Snapdragon 888 was based.





To be more specific, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was marketed as being 20 percent faster and 30 percent more power-efficient than its predecessor and Qualcomm has said that the 8 Plus Gen 1 will offer 10 percent faster CPU performance and up to 30 percent improved efficiency than the Gen 1.





The long story short is that those upgrading from the Fold 3 to the Fold 4 should theoretically experience a marked improvement in performance.

Do Galaxy Z Fold 4 benchmarks point in that direction?





SamMobile spotted the America-bound SM-F936U Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Geekbench . The listing is further evidence that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. It got 1,351 points on the single-core test, and 3,808 on the multi-core test. The model in question has 12GB of RAM.





For comparison, the Z Fold 3 had managed 1,113 in the single-core test and notched up 3,538 on the multi-core test.





That's an impressive difference and should translate well into real-world performance.









It should also help that the Z Fold 4 will feature Samsung's new UFS 4.0 tech and the company is allegedly also planning to launch a 1TB model





The Fold 4 is expected to have mostly the same design as the Fold 3, but with a revised camera setup, thinner hinge, and a less noticeable crease. The phone is also rumored to have a better main camera sensor and telephoto unit. These changes could make the Fold 4 the best foldable handset of the year. The phone will likely use the same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor.



