Samsung unveils UFS 4.0 for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S23 models

Samsung has announced the latest version of its Universal Flash Storage (UFS) solution and version 4.0 will go into mass production during the third quarter of this year. UFS 4.0 will deliver big-time gains in speed and efficiency for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. We could see the UFS 4.0 storage solution debut on the latest versions of Sammy's new foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. If not, UFS 4.0 is likely to mark its first appearance on the 2023 Galaxy S23 flagship series.





Samsung says that UFS 4.0 offers a bandwidth of up to 23.2Gbps per lane, double that of UFS 3.1. Samsung states that UFS 4.0 is"perfect for 5G smartphones requiring huge amounts of data processing. The company adds that its new 7th-generation V-NAND technology can enable sequential read speeds of up to 4,200 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s, both much higher than the read and write speeds generated by the current UFS 3.1. storage system.





[img center inline [[388582]]:"Samsung tweets that the increase in the amount of bandwidth found in UFS 4.0 is double the amount in its UFS 3,1 storage system/."]

Samsung adds that thanks to improvements in power efficiency, handsets using UFS 4.0 can last longer while benefiting from faster read and write speeds. According to the Korean manufacturer, UFS 4.0 generates a 46% improvement over UFS 3.x. And UFS 4.0 will be available in capacities as large as 1TB.







Besides making UFS 4.0 available for Samsung's foldable phones, tablets, and other tech products, Samsung will work with other manufacturers to make UFS 4.0 available for other Android handsets, automobiles, and for AR (augmented reality), and VR (virtual reality), applications.







UFS 4.0 will come in a compact package with a maximum dimension of 11mm x 13mm x 1mm.

