Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly ship with One UI 3.1.1, not One UI 3.5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly ship with One UI 3.1.1, not One UI 3.50
Renown tipster IceUniverse has now shared on Twitter an interesting new tip about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3. It was earlier believed the foldable will ship with One UI 3.5, but now, the leaker states that this won’t be the case.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with One UI 3.1.1, One UI 3.5 reportedly doesn’t exist
IceUniverse clearly states that One UI 3.5 doesn’t exist, and the foldable, expected to be announced in August alongside the Z Flip 3, and possibly the two smartwatches by Samsung, is going to come with One UI 3.1.1. Currently, flagship models by Samsung, for example, the Galaxy S21 series, sport One UI 3.1. It is unclear how One UI 3.1.1 will be different from this one.
The Z Fold 3 is expected to announced in August, and recently, leaks have detailed almost anything there is to know about the foldable phone. We expect it to feature an under-display selfie camera, although not completely hidden, S Pen support, and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.
