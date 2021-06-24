$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly ship with One UI 3.1.1, not One UI 3.5

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Jun 24, 2021, 4:44 AM
0

Renown tipster IceUniverse has now shared on Twitter an interesting new tip about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3. It was earlier believed the foldable will ship with One UI 3.5, but now, the leaker states that this won’t be the case.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with One UI 3.1.1, One UI 3.5 reportedly doesn’t exist


IceUniverse clearly states that One UI 3.5 doesn’t exist, and the foldable, expected to be announced in August alongside the Z Flip 3, and possibly the two smartwatches by Samsung, is going to come with One UI 3.1.1. Currently, flagship models by Samsung, for example, the Galaxy S21 series, sport One UI 3.1. It is unclear how One UI 3.1.1 will be different from this one.

Other details the leaker revealed in his Twitter post that One UI 4.0 will be tested on the S series next month, probably meaning the Galaxy S21 series will get access to a One UI 4.0 beta pretty soon. But, unfortunately, the Z Fold 3 won’t come with an impressive update over the currently existing One UI 3.1.

The Z Fold 3 is expected to announced in August, and recently, leaks have detailed almost anything there is to know about the foldable phone. We expect it to feature an under-display selfie camera, although not completely hidden, S Pen support, and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Other Z Fold 3 specs pretty much etched in stone by now (of course, these are based on leaks, but surprises on them are highly unlikely) include at least 12GB of RAM, 256GB of non-expandable storage, a 7.55-inch inner display, and a 6.21-inch cover display. In terms of battery, the phone is expected to feature a 4,380mAh battery cell with 25W charging.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 View Full specs
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Suppliers begin shipping components for AirPods 3, expected this year
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Suppliers begin shipping components for AirPods 3, expected this year
Apple allegedly decided to make a second, less expensive iPhone Max in 2022 after it saw this report
by Victor Hristov,  1
Apple allegedly decided to make a second, less expensive iPhone Max in 2022 after it saw this report
Kuo: Huawei ban, improved specs will lead to strong iPhone 13 5G shipments
by Alan Friedman,  1
Kuo: Huawei ban, improved specs will lead to strong iPhone 13 5G shipments
Android 12 beta 2.1 is released; update exterminates several bugs
by Alan Friedman,  0
Android 12 beta 2.1 is released; update exterminates several bugs
Phil Schiller correctly saw the future of Apple's 30% "Tax" a decade ago
by Alan Friedman,  2
Phil Schiller correctly saw the future of Apple's 30% "Tax" a decade ago
The Apple Watch Series 7 could use a neat new trick to boost battery life
by Adrian Diaconescu,  5
The Apple Watch Series 7 could use a neat new trick to boost battery life
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless