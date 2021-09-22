Notification Center

Samsung Android

The Galaxy Note 22 isn't happening, so Samsung's Galaxy S line may adopt a boxier design

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Samsung's Galaxy Note 22 isn't happening, so the Galaxy S line may adopt a boxier design
The 2021 edition of the Galaxy Note series was canceled and while some rumors have hinted at a return as soon as next year, one reliable Samsung tipster has now shot down that idea.

It looks like the Galaxy Note is dead forever


Reliable leaker Ice Universe has announced on Twitter that the “Note is over.” In other words, it’s almost certain that the Galaxy Note 22 won’t be happening and neither will future generations.

Instead, the source suggests that Samsung’s Galaxy S series could become an even more direct replacement by adopting certain elements of the Galaxy Note lineup’s iconic design language.

In Ice Universe’s own words, the shape of the Galaxy S22 line will be “between S and Note. It is not rounded like S but not right angle like Note.” Customers should expect boxier Galaxy S models in the future.

The one Galaxy Note design feature that’s unlikely to be included on the Galaxy S22, however, is a built-in S Pen. Samsung’s instead expected to continue selling the stylus as an optional accessory for its Ultra-branded models.

The Galaxy Z Fold series, on the other hand, also targets productivity-focused customers. It’s much more expensive, but S Pen support is once again included and it appeals to customers looking for the latest cutting-edge technology.

