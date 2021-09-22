The Galaxy Note 22 isn't happening, so Samsung's Galaxy S line may adopt a boxier design

The Galaxy Note 22 isn't happening, so Samsung's Galaxy S line may adopt a boxier design1
It looks like the Galaxy Note is dead forever
Reliable leaker Ice Universe has announced on Twitter that the “Note is over.” In other words, it’s almost certain that the Galaxy Note 22 won’t be happening and neither will future generations.
In Ice Universe’s own words, the shape of the Galaxy S22 line will be “between S and Note. It is not rounded like S but not right angle like Note.” Customers should expect boxier Galaxy S models in the future.
The one Galaxy Note design feature that’s unlikely to be included on the Galaxy S22, however, is a built-in S Pen. Samsung’s instead expected to continue selling the stylus as an optional accessory for its Ultra-branded models.