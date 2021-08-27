The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are already a huge success in India; Here's why

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are already a huge success in India; Here's why0
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 demand is incredibly high. In South Korea alone, the brand has received almost one million pre-orders, and in other regions shipments are being pushed back because Samsung can’t meet demand.
Now, the Seoul-based brand has confirmed that its newest foldable smartphones have been met with open arms in India too.
First-day Fold 3 and Flip 3 pre-orders are 2.7x higher than Note 20 in India
Speaking to media recently, Samsung announced that Indian pre-orders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 exceeded the total received for the Galaxy Note 20 on the first day of availability.
Exact unit numbers weren’t shared, and in India Samsung’s latest smartphones aren’t due to be released until September 10, so there’s still a long way to go before we can make any conclusions about long-term Fold 3 and Flip 3 demand.
Hopefully Samsung will share sales data from other markets and regions in the coming weeks. Reports from customers would suggest that demand is higher than expected in many Western European countries and the United States, though.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 retails at $1,799 in the US and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be picked up for $999 with 128GB of storage. If you’re interested in either, make sure to check out the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals and Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals.