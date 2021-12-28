Samsung is now spreading the Android 12 love to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families

and





While OnePlus has barely managed to stabilize its take on Android 12 for this year's 9-series flagships and companies like Motorola or Sony are yet to roll out a single update based on Google's newest OS build, the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families are officially joining the One UI 4.0 party as we speak.





At the time of this writing, the 5G-enabled Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and yes, S20 FE are only reported as receiving over-the-air Android 12 goodies in Switzerland , but if common sense and recent history are any indication, Samsung should be able to spread the love across the old continent if not the entire world in a few days tops.













The world's number one handset vendor is almost demonstrating a stronger software support commitment than Google itself, working more diligently towards not just keeping its phones secure and up to date but also running smoothly between inherent issues of varying degrees of seriousness









Let's hope that the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series will not exhibit anything close to the Android 12-based bugs reported by Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and S21 users in recent weeks, and if it's not too much to ask, fingers crossed that Samsung will pull off a miraculous last-minute 2021 update for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G as well.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Nothing and no one can stop Samsung from claiming the title of world's fastest smartphone manufacturer to deliver the latest Android version to both its 2021 and 2020 high-enders. Not even the company's own bug-quashing incompetence during the privatepublic beta testing phases.