Samsung is now spreading the Android 12 love to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families

Samsung is now spreading the Android 12 love to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families0
While OnePlus has barely managed to stabilize its take on Android 12 for this year's 9-series flagships and companies like Motorola or Sony are yet to roll out a single update based on Google's newest OS build, the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families are officially joining the One UI 4.0 party as we speak.
That means there's a decent chance that owners of all of those devices in many European countries will get the opportunity to leave Android 11 behind by the end of the year. That's a pretty incredible achievement when you consider Samsung was able to kick off the One UI 4.0 rollout for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G earlier today after already delivering, pausing, and resuming the same update for the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.
Let's hope that the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series will not exhibit anything close to the Android 12-based bugs reported by Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and S21 users in recent weeks, and if it's not too much to ask, fingers crossed that Samsung will pull off a miraculous last-minute 2021 update for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G as well.