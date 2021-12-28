Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung is now spreading the Android 12 love to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Samsung is now spreading the Android 12 love to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families
Nothing and no one can stop Samsung from claiming the title of world's fastest smartphone manufacturer to deliver the latest Android version to both its 2021 and 2020 high-enders. Not even the company's own bug-quashing incompetence during the private and public beta testing phases.

While OnePlus has barely managed to stabilize its take on Android 12 for this year's 9-series flagships and companies like Motorola or Sony are yet to roll out a single update based on Google's newest OS build, the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families are officially joining the One UI 4.0 party as we speak.

At the time of this writing, the 5G-enabled Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and yes, S20 FE are only reported as receiving over-the-air Android 12 goodies in Switzerland, but if common sense and recent history are any indication, Samsung should be able to spread the love across the old continent if not the entire world in a few days tops.


That means there's a decent chance that owners of all of those devices in many European countries will get the opportunity to leave Android 11 behind by the end of the year. That's a pretty incredible achievement when you consider Samsung was able to kick off the One UI 4.0 rollout for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G earlier today after already delivering, pausing, and resuming the same update for the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.

The world's number one handset vendor is almost demonstrating a stronger software support commitment than Google itself, working more diligently towards not just keeping its phones secure and up to date but also running smoothly between inherent issues of varying degrees of seriousness.


Let's hope that the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series will not exhibit anything close to the Android 12-based bugs reported by Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and S21 users in recent weeks, and if it's not too much to ask, fingers crossed that Samsung will pull off a miraculous last-minute 2021 update for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G as well.

Android 12 Review: Sweet Material You
featured
featured
Android 12 Review: Sweet Material You
Oct 21, 2021, 2:27 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Samsung showcases the benefits of One UI 4 in two new videos
Samsung showcases the benefits of One UI 4 in two new videos
Oct 27, 2021, 9:13 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov
Here's when (almost) all of Samsung's devices are scheduled to receive Android 12
Here's when (almost) all of Samsung's devices are scheduled to receive Android 12
Nov 16, 2021, 4:16 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Third One UI 4.0 beta hits the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series
Third One UI 4.0 beta hits the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series
3 hours ago, by Doroteya Borisova

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
9.7
70%off $300 Special Samsung $999 Special BestBuy $1000 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S20+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S20+ specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.3
Deal Special Amazon $1200 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specs
Review
8.9
User reviews
9.1
$500off $600 Special Samsung 68%off $450 Special Samsung $650 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Review
9.2
User reviews
8.4
$500off $125 Special Samsung $700 Special Target $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs
Review
8.0
30%off $700 Special BestBuy $1000 Special Target Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
8.0
$100off $1100 Special Samsung $425off $775 Special Samsung $1200 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung could bring back the 1TB storage option with the Galaxy S22 Ultra
by Anam Hamid,  3
Samsung could bring back the 1TB storage option with the Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple patents iPad cover that can morph into different shapes
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple patents iPad cover that can morph into different shapes
T-Mobile welcomed Christmas with its second data breach in less than six months
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
T-Mobile welcomed Christmas with its second data breach in less than six months
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  36
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
Third One UI 4.0 beta hits the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Third One UI 4.0 beta hits the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series
Samsung is offering Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G users a sweet New Year's surprise
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung is offering Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G users a sweet New Year's surprise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless