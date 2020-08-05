The first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 5G sales forecast is in, and it's... mixed













But according to Yonhap News , one of the industry's most reliable data analytics firms is in fact prepared to do just that, forecasting some... interesting (and specific) numbers for the imminent Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Note 20 series.

The good news













That's because Samsung could end the year with around 500,000 Z Fold 2 unit sales, which is a pretty big number for a device tipped to cost $2,000 or so when it eventually becomes available. That's likely to happen at some point in mid-September, mind you, making the aforementioned figure that much more encouraging, as it would equate to a little over 140,000 monthly sales through the end of 2020.









In case you're wondering, the original Fold sold around 400,000 copies by the end of 2019, having been unveiled in its initial form in February and ultimately released in early September.

The not-so-good news





While the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is the epitome of technical innovation and design evolution in a time when the smartphone industry badly needs both those things to move forward, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G look... awfully familiar.













If anything, Samsung might be happy if the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra indeed combine to sell 8.5 million units worldwide in their "debut year", which would represent a relatively small decline from the 9 million sales generated by the Note 10 and Note 10+.





Granted, that was itself a lower number than the 9.6 million units estimated for the Galaxy Note 9 , but given the current economic climate and the much bigger drop in popularity experienced by the S20 family in comparison with its forerunners, 8.5 million would be a fairly decent result. Not great, not terrible.



