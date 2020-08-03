Samsung Android

Surprise, surprise: Samsung's website mentions three Galaxy Note 20 models, including Note 20 Plus

Samsung will most likely announce the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5 and while we may think we know everything about the lineup, the company has apparently managed to keep one big secret under wraps so far.

Last year, Samsung released the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Earlier, the consensus was that Samsung would launch three Galaxy Note 20 phones this year - the Note 20, Note 20 Plus, and Note 20 Ultra. 

Later on, it was reported that we will be seeing only two models - the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. All the leaks we have seen in the past few months have revolved around these two variants. 

It turns out that the Galaxy Note 20 range consists of three models, as suspected earlier. Twitter user @TechHighest has spotted the Galaxy Note 20 Plus on the Samsung Spain website. Sure, it could be a typo as pointed out, but there is also a slim chance that the series comprises three models, just like the Galaxy S20.



Does the Galaxy Note 20 Plus exist?


Since the Galaxy Note 20 Plus is seemingly a well-guarded secret, it's hard to say how it would differ from the other two phones, but common sense dictates that it will probably feature a different screen size and camera specs.

It was also previously reported that an LTE-only Galaxy Note 20 would also be available, so maybe this model will be marketed as the Galaxy Note 20, and the 5G-ready version will be called the Galaxy Note 20 Plus.

Of course, we are just speculating here and to find out if the Galaxy Note 20 Plus actually exists, we wouldn't have to wait for long. After all, a recently leaked AT&T promo also mentions only two models, so nothing is certain as the moment.

To recap, the Galaxy Note 20 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus or Exynos 990, depending on your region. The standard model is expected to offer a 6.7-inches display, a 64MP main camera, and a 4,300mAh battery. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will probably sport a 120Hz 6.9-inches screen, a 108MP main camera, 4,500mAh battery, and an upgraded S Pen.

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

