We may finally know the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G release date and price





A pretty lengthy wait suggesting tight supply









While it's certainly a little disappointing to hear we might need to wait six weeks or so to see the massively upgraded device actually released following its August 5 announcement, we won't act shocked by this news speculation.









After all, multiple reliable sources predicted a "late August or September launch" last month based on software development and the phone's seemingly tardy production start.





What this latest report neglects to mention is roughly how many units Samsung expects to manufacture and ship out to end users in 2020. Previous forecasts called for "constrained" volumes through 2021, which means prospective Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G buyers may want to be on the lookout for a pre-order start and get the device as early as possible to avoid potentially massive delays down the line.

A not-so-surprising price and an awesome spec sheet





Although 5G smartphone prices in general have already begun to drop around the world, foldables are unfortunately an entirely different kettle of fish. As great as the original Galaxy Fold sounded in theory and looked on paper, the reality of its groundbreaking design was deeply flawed.













As such, we couldn't have realistically expected a price drop for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G compared to its 4G LTE-only predecessor, which makes today's rumor of a KRW 2.398 million MSRP in Samsung's homeland sound pretty encouraging. That's exactly how much the OG Galaxy Fold normally costs in South Korea, making us hopeful that the 5G-capable Z Fold 2 5G will be officially priced at the same $1,980 tag as its forerunner in the US.





Affordable? Not at all. Fair? One could definitely argue that's the case, with a 120Hz main 7.7-inch display in tow, as well as a 6.2 -inch or so cover panel with almost no bezels, a Snapdragon 865+ processor under the hood, at least 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 12GB RAM count, a combined battery capacity of around 4,400mAh, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of two 12MP shooters and a 64MP telephoto lens, and Ultra Thin Glass technology for vastly improved durability.



