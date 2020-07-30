Samsung Android 5G

We may finally know the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G release date and price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 30, 2020, 6:48 AM
We may finally know the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G release date and price
Just like the 5G-enabled Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Fold sequel will see daylight on August 5 at an unusual (and unusually crowded) virtual Unpacked event.

But due to the complexity of its foldable design, the undeniably gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G might not be ready for a commercial debut alongside all those other impending gadgets. The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G, for instance, are expected to go up for pre-order in markets like the US and South Korea immediately after their official announcement, possibly starting to ship roughly a couple of weeks later.

A pretty lengthy wait suggesting tight supply


According to a new Korean media report (translated here), the second-gen Fold could arrive in domestic stores around a month on the heels of its conventional Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered cousins with a built-in S Pen. Namely, the "tentative" release date of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is today rumored as September 18, which may or may not be also when the foldable handset will begin selling stateside.

While it's certainly a little disappointing to hear we might need to wait six weeks or so to see the massively upgraded device actually released following its August 5 announcement, we won't act shocked by this news speculation.

 

After all, multiple reliable sources predicted a "late August or September launch" last month based on software development and the phone's seemingly tardy production start.

What this latest report neglects to mention is roughly how many units Samsung expects to manufacture and ship out to end users in 2020. Previous forecasts called for "constrained" volumes through 2021, which means prospective Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G buyers may want to be on the lookout for a pre-order start and get the device as early as possible to avoid potentially massive delays down the line.

A not-so-surprising price and an awesome spec sheet


Although 5G smartphone prices in general have already begun to drop around the world, foldables are unfortunately an entirely different kettle of fish. As great as the original Galaxy Fold sounded in theory and looked on paper, the reality of its groundbreaking design was deeply flawed.

While we're obviously not expecting its Z-branded sequel to be perfect, all signs point to an impressive list of upgrades in the pipeline, starting with the durability aspect and ending with some significant screen size increases.


As such, we couldn't have realistically expected a price drop for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G compared to its 4G LTE-only predecessor, which makes today's rumor of a KRW 2.398 million MSRP in Samsung's homeland sound pretty encouraging. That's exactly how much the OG Galaxy Fold normally costs in South Korea, making us hopeful that the 5G-capable Z Fold 2 5G will be officially priced at the same $1,980 tag as its forerunner in the US. 

Affordable? Not at all. Fair? One could definitely argue that's the case, with a 120Hz main 7.7-inch display in tow, as well as a 6.2-inch or so cover panel with almost no bezels, a Snapdragon 865+ processor under the hood, at least 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 12GB RAM count, a combined battery capacity of around 4,400mAh, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of two 12MP shooters and a 64MP telephoto lens, and Ultra Thin Glass technology for vastly improved durability.

But wait, there's more. A special Thom Browne edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is reportedly in the pipeline as well with an insane price tag of nearly 4 million won attached to its name. That's more than $3,300, although it's not a shocking number considering that the 4G LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition costs $2,480 in the US compared to the $1,380 recommended price of the "regular" variant.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.7 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Qualcomm's earnings report and tipster call for delay of Apple's 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in all official colors
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Check out the one and only Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in the flesh

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
T-Mobile starts to close and rebrand Sprint stores says its construction director

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless