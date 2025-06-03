New report reveals key Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 info





Three foldables, eight colorways... revealed so far





Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE - black and white color options;

FE - black and white color options; Galaxy Z Flip 7 - black, blue, and coral red models;

- black, blue, and coral red models; Galaxy Z Fold 7 - black, silver, and blue shadow paint jobs.



Before you even think of complaining about a potential lack of diversity for any of those three 2025 foldable powerhouses, keep in mind that this is a tentative list that only includes the hues WinFuture's almost always trustworthy Roland Quandt has been able to "confirm" so far ( translated here ).









Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 will come in more than just three color options, exactly like their 2024 predecessors did. Interestingly, the In other words, yes, it's extremely likely that theandwill come in more than just three color options, exactly like their 2024 predecessors did. Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was never released in a red flavor, making its successor's rumored "Coral Red" model something to look forward to.





Z Flip 6 , which is also what you can say about the Z Fold 7 's palette. "Blue Shadow", on the other hand, sounds like a very attractive colorway for Samsung's next big book-style foldable that's likely to add some flair to the Z Fold 6 's Navy hue. Black and blue, of course, are pretty humdrum versions for the, which is also what you can say about the Z Fold 6 's black and silver paint jobs expected to get direct equivalents in the's palette. "Blue Shadow", on the other hand, sounds like a very attractive colorway for Samsung's next big book-style foldable that's likely to add some flair to the's Navy hue.

Z Flip 7 Fan Edition, meanwhile, may or may not expand on the unsurprising black and white colors revealed today, most likely taking after 2023's Z Flip 6 The budget-friendlyFan Edition, meanwhile, may or may not expand on the unsurprising black and white colors revealed today, most likely taking after 2023's Galaxy Z Flip 5 in terms of its overall design language and many key specs rather than last year's

The storage variants are also pretty unsurprising





Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE - 128 and 256GB;

FE - 128 and 256GB; Galaxy Z Flip 7 - 256 and 512GB.



Galaxy Z Fold 7 Z Flip 7 will get rid of its predecessor's entry-level 128GB storage configuration, especially since that will allow Samsung to differentiate the pioneering Fan Edition from its "vanilla" brother. Yes, I'm afraid this particular piece of thepuzzle is still missing. But it's definitely nice to hear that thewill get rid of its predecessor's entry-level 128GB storage configuration, especially since that will allow Samsung to differentiate the pioneering Fan Edition from its "vanilla" brother.









Z Flip 6 There are no words just yet of a 1TB variant, which probably means it doesn't exist, while the RAM count is likely to go unchanged from the's 12 gigs (for both 256 and 512GB storage units).





With no details on price points either for any of Samsung's impending foldable devices, we should probably move on to the company's next Apple Watch alternatives. The Galaxy Watch 8 is tipped to retain its predecessor's 40 and 44mm case sizes while rocking "Graphite" (read gray) and silver paint jobs, with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic likely to come out in a single size and black and white color options shortly after its July announcement alongside all the other new Samsung stuff.



Recommended Stories