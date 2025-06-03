Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

New report reveals key Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 info

Samsung's next big foldable devices and smartwatches hold even fewer secrets after the latest revealing report from a very trustworthy source.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Wearables Galaxy Z Series Galaxy Watch
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders
Leaked in a lot of detail already a number of times over the last couple of months, Samsung's next-gen foldables are the protagonists of yet another interesting report today. 

This focuses on the first-of-a-kind Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in addition to the iterative Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, as well as the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. All of these devices are expected to see daylight at an evidently jam-packed event in July, and believe it or not, a groundbreaking tri-fold smartphone and a rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could also go official on the same stage and at the same time.

Three foldables, eight colorways... revealed so far


  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE - black and white color options;
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 - black, blue, and coral red models;
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 - black, silver, and blue shadow paint jobs.

Before you even think of complaining about a potential lack of diversity for any of those three 2025 foldable powerhouses, keep in mind that this is a tentative list that only includes the hues WinFuture's almost always trustworthy Roland Quandt has been able to "confirm" so far (translated here).


In other words, yes, it's extremely likely that the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 will come in more than just three color options, exactly like their 2024 predecessors did. Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was never released in a red flavor, making its successor's rumored "Coral Red" model something to look forward to.

Black and blue, of course, are pretty humdrum versions for the Z Flip 6, which is also what you can say about the Z Fold 6's black and silver paint jobs expected to get direct equivalents in the Z Fold 7's palette. "Blue Shadow", on the other hand, sounds like a very attractive colorway for Samsung's next big book-style foldable that's likely to add some flair to the Z Fold 6's Navy hue.

The budget-friendly Z Flip 7 Fan Edition, meanwhile, may or may not expand on the unsurprising black and white colors revealed today, most likely taking after 2023's Galaxy Z Flip 5 in terms of its overall design language and many key specs rather than last year's Z Flip 6.

The storage variants are also pretty unsurprising


  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE - 128 and 256GB;
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 - 256 and 512GB.

Yes, I'm afraid this particular piece of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 puzzle is still missing. But it's definitely nice to hear that the Z Flip 7 will get rid of its predecessor's entry-level 128GB storage configuration, especially since that will allow Samsung to differentiate the pioneering Fan Edition from its "vanilla" brother.


There are no words just yet of a 1TB variant, which probably means it doesn't exist, while the RAM count is likely to go unchanged from the Z Flip 6's 12 gigs (for both 256 and 512GB storage units).

With no details on price points either for any of Samsung's impending foldable devices, we should probably move on to the company's next Apple Watch alternatives. The Galaxy Watch 8 is tipped to retain its predecessor's 40 and 44mm case sizes while rocking "Graphite" (read gray) and silver paint jobs, with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic likely to come out in a single size and black and white color options shortly after its July announcement alongside all the other new Samsung stuff. 

Recommended Stories
The Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, remember, starred in a bunch of recently leaked renders, revealing some very exciting changes... and some less-exciting internal upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What AI feature would you love having on your smartphone?

by Ilia Temelkov • 9

What do you expect from WWDC25?

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Would you buy a phone without any ports?

by Ilia Temelkov • 39
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless