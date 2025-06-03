New report reveals key Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 info
Samsung's next big foldable devices and smartwatches hold even fewer secrets after the latest revealing report from a very trustworthy source.
Leaked in a lot of detail already a number of times over the last couple of months, Samsung's next-gen foldables are the protagonists of yet another interesting report today.
This focuses on the first-of-a-kind Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in addition to the iterative Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, as well as the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. All of these devices are expected to see daylight at an evidently jam-packed event in July, and believe it or not, a groundbreaking tri-fold smartphone and a rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could also go official on the same stage and at the same time.
Three foldables, eight colorways... revealed so far
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE - black and white color options;
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 - black, blue, and coral red models;
- Galaxy Z Fold 7 - black, silver, and blue shadow paint jobs.
Before you even think of complaining about a potential lack of diversity for any of those three 2025 foldable powerhouses, keep in mind that this is a tentative list that only includes the hues WinFuture's almost always trustworthy Roland Quandt has been able to "confirm" so far (translated here).
The only real-life Z Fold 7 image leaked so far doesn't make the device look very exciting. | Image Credit -- Setsuna Digital on Weibo
In other words, yes, it's extremely likely that the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 will come in more than just three color options, exactly like their 2024 predecessors did. Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was never released in a red flavor, making its successor's rumored "Coral Red" model something to look forward to.
Black and blue, of course, are pretty humdrum versions for the Z Flip 6, which is also what you can say about the Z Fold 6's black and silver paint jobs expected to get direct equivalents in the Z Fold 7's palette. "Blue Shadow", on the other hand, sounds like a very attractive colorway for Samsung's next big book-style foldable that's likely to add some flair to the Z Fold 6's Navy hue.
The budget-friendly Z Flip 7 Fan Edition, meanwhile, may or may not expand on the unsurprising black and white colors revealed today, most likely taking after 2023's Galaxy Z Flip 5 in terms of its overall design language and many key specs rather than last year's Z Flip 6.
The storage variants are also pretty unsurprising
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE - 128 and 256GB;
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 - 256 and 512GB.
Yes, I'm afraid this particular piece of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 puzzle is still missing. But it's definitely nice to hear that the Z Flip 7 will get rid of its predecessor's entry-level 128GB storage configuration, especially since that will allow Samsung to differentiate the pioneering Fan Edition from its "vanilla" brother.
The Z Flip 7 FE will apparently look very similar to the Z Flip 5. | Image Credit -- SammyGuru
There are no words just yet of a 1TB variant, which probably means it doesn't exist, while the RAM count is likely to go unchanged from the Z Flip 6's 12 gigs (for both 256 and 512GB storage units).
With no details on price points either for any of Samsung's impending foldable devices, we should probably move on to the company's next Apple Watch alternatives. The Galaxy Watch 8 is tipped to retain its predecessor's 40 and 44mm case sizes while rocking "Graphite" (read gray) and silver paint jobs, with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic likely to come out in a single size and black and white color options shortly after its July announcement alongside all the other new Samsung stuff.
The Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, remember, starred in a bunch of recently leaked renders, revealing some very exciting changes... and some less-exciting internal upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
