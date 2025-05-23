Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic isn’t all sunshine and rainbows

The next smartwatch coming from Samsung might not offer consumers upgrades in all departments

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Wearables Galaxy Watch
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic | Image credit: @OnLeaks & SammyGuru
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has been the subject of several leaks already, even though Samsung is unlikely to launch the smartwatch until July. After several high-resolution renders showing the wearable device from various angles leaked earlier this week, a new report now spills information about its hardware.

The fine folks at Android Authority have found evidence that Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic isn’t going to provide customers with upgrades across the board. Deep buried in the One UI 8 Watch’s code sits a string that sheds light on the chipset Samsung plans to pack inside the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

According to the code lines in the not yet released One UI 8 Watch update, the Galaxy Watch 8 series will be equipped with Samsung’s Exynos W1000, the same chipset that the South Korean company used for the Galaxy Watch 7 family.

In addition to the chipset that will power Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches, some of the code lines reveal their names: Fresh 8, Fresh 8 Small, and Wise 8. These are just codenames that Samsung uses internally, but the smartwatches will be launched on the market as Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

One UI 8 Watch introduces new tile previews | Screenshot credit: Android Authority

The Galaxy Watch 8 is expected to come in two different sizes, as mentioned in the code lines (Fresh 8 and Fresh 8 Small). However, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic might only be available in one size: 47mm. On the bright side, Samsung fans will be able to pick from two versions: Bluetooth and LTE.

While using an old chipset for a new product doesn’t seem to be a good idea in a day and age where everyone is trying to put the newest hardware inside their products, the large majority of customers will never know what chipset Samsung’s new smartwatch packs inside because they probably don’t care.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and its vanilla siblings are expected to be introduced in July alongside Samsung’s new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June
The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June

Latest News

Turns out Samsung had more to do with this Android 16 long-awaited feature than we thought
Turns out Samsung had more to do with this Android 16 long-awaited feature than we thought
Apple adds three more units to its list of Vintage iPhones and what this might mean to you
Apple adds three more units to its list of Vintage iPhones and what this might mean to you
iPhone 13 user shares T-Mobile Starlink experience from the middle of nowhere
iPhone 13 user shares T-Mobile Starlink experience from the middle of nowhere
Forget screens: more details emerge on the mysterious Jony Ive + OpenAI device
Forget screens: more details emerge on the mysterious Jony Ive + OpenAI device
Level up your mobile gaming with a cheaper-than-ever Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 powerhouse
Level up your mobile gaming with a cheaper-than-ever Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 powerhouse
Hands-on: The Honor 400 Pro is a flagship in disguise with some really cool features
Hands-on: The Honor 400 Pro is a flagship in disguise with some really cool features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless