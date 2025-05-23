Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic isn’t all sunshine and rainbows
The next smartwatch coming from Samsung might not offer consumers upgrades in all departments
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic | Image credit: @OnLeaks & SammyGuruThe Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has been the subject of several leaks already, even though Samsung is unlikely to launch the smartwatch until July. After several high-resolution renders showing the wearable device from various angles leaked earlier this week, a new report now spills information about its hardware.
The fine folks at Android Authority have found evidence that Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic isn’t going to provide customers with upgrades across the board. Deep buried in the One UI 8 Watch’s code sits a string that sheds light on the chipset Samsung plans to pack inside the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
According to the code lines in the not yet released One UI 8 Watch update, the Galaxy Watch 8 series will be equipped with Samsung’s Exynos W1000, the same chipset that the South Korean company used for the Galaxy Watch 7 family.
In addition to the chipset that will power Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches, some of the code lines reveal their names: Fresh 8, Fresh 8 Small, and Wise 8. These are just codenames that Samsung uses internally, but the smartwatches will be launched on the market as Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
One UI 8 Watch introduces new tile previews | Screenshot credit: Android Authority
The Galaxy Watch 8 is expected to come in two different sizes, as mentioned in the code lines (Fresh 8 and Fresh 8 Small). However, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic might only be available in one size: 47mm. On the bright side, Samsung fans will be able to pick from two versions: Bluetooth and LTE.
While using an old chipset for a new product doesn’t seem to be a good idea in a day and age where everyone is trying to put the newest hardware inside their products, the large majority of customers will never know what chipset Samsung’s new smartwatch packs inside because they probably don’t care.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and its vanilla siblings are expected to be introduced in July alongside Samsung’s new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
