Apple CEO Tim Cook’s dream for the future of the iPhone is very unlikely to come to fruition

Augmented Reality

Meta’s new Oakley smart glasses expand on the success of the Ray-Ban glasses before them. | Video credit — Oakley

Extended Reality

Mixed Reality

Apple, meanwhile, will be late to the market, with there being no deadline as of yet for the launch of its smart glasses. When the company will get around to actually making a pair of AR glasses , and not just a display-free product, is up in the air. For all we know, it might not even happen.I think it will, though. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is convinced that AR glasses are the future of smartphones, and has invested billions of Dollars into research. Following in Meta’s footsteps, Samsung is re-entering the XR () industry with Project Moohan: a new MR () headset.Apple isn’t giving up on XR, either. The Apple Vision Pro is getting an upgrade, possibly this year. This possible Apple Vision Pro 2 is a marginal improvement, and is also simply meant to keep the company relevant in the market until it can deliver a better product down the line.