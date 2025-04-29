Wait, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2? Yep - and it's closer than you think

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Galaxy Watch Ultra.

According to a new report, we may see the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 during the summer Unpacked, and it may come with little design tweaks and what's even better: no price hike.

Samsung may be prepping the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 for unveiling during the upcoming Unpacked event. The event will be dedicated to the foldable smartphones from the company - the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 - but a new report indicates the South Korea-based giant may also unveil a successor to the powerful Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The report indicates the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may improve in some key areas over its predecessor. The upgrades that are reportedly planned may be in the battery department, durability, and performance. All key aspects of how successful a smartwatch is.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra was announced last year during the summer Unpacked event and received quite a lot of time in the limelight. Just like the Apple Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is bigger, rougher, and more powerful than its other siblings. It also comes with more features. And a hefty price tag.

Now, the next Unpacked event is reportedly going to be held in early July. The new report indicates the next generation of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may sport the same design as its predecessor. No major changes to the looks of the device are expected at this point, and that's not too surprising. Samsung has kept a rather stable design strategy in recent years, so it's safe to say the company will keep what's working.

The report also claims the price will remain the same as the predecessor. The Galaxy Watch Ultra was announced with a retail price of $649.99, and this report claims the Ultra 2 will be yours for the same price.

As for the features, this leak is pretty much silent. The first Galaxy Watch Ultra packed a huge plethora of interesting features, including lots of various health and fitness-related ones. Reportedly, the Ultra 2 may run a version of One UI that looks like One UI 7.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will have to face the Apple Watch Ultra 2, released in 2023. Currently, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best rugged and beefed-up smartwatch the Cupertino giant is offering, and Samsung has a real chance to stand out in the fight for the best smartwatch on the market. Let's see what upgrades Samsung will bring!
