Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Samsung's first tri-fold phone might have an ultra-exclusive, high-price launch

Expect limited quantities and a steep cost for Samsung's foldable device this summer.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
The image shows a hand holding a folded Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone and a Galaxy S Ultra phone.
We’ve known for a while now that Samsung has been working on a triple foldable phone – you know, like what Huawei launched last year with the Mate XT. Samsung even confirmed the device during the Galaxy S25 series launch earlier this year and since then, rumors have been slowly building up a clearer picture of what’s coming and when to expect it. Now, a fresh leak gives us even more specifics, including some pretty exact numbers.

According to the latest report, Samsung’s first tri-foldable – which might be called the Galaxy G Fold – is set to launch in Q3 this year. That timeline makes a lot of sense, considering the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are expected in July. It sounds like the new tri-fold phone might debut right alongside them.

But here’s where it might get a bit frustrating – availability could be super limited. Right now, it is looking like only South Korea and China will get the device at launch. So if you are in the US or Europe, importing might be your only option if you are really set on owning one.

Then again, even if you manage to get one, affording it is a whole different story. As expected, it will be produced in limited quantities and carry a steep price tag – somewhere between $3,000 and $3,500. That puts it right in the same ballpark as the Huawei Mate XT’s $3,500 launch price.


Triple-foldables definitely don’t come cheap, but you are getting a one-of-a-kind form factor that basically turns into a tablet when fully unfolded. Great for productivity, if that is your thing.

We still don’t have the full spec sheet, but a previous leak gave us some early hints about the camera setup and charging capabilities.

Apparently, Samsung’s tri-fold might only support 25W charging speeds, which could be a bit of a disappointment for 2025. Tech fans have been criticizing Samsung for years now over its relatively slow charging. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example, still maxes out at 45W.

Recommended Stories
Meanwhile, rivals – especially those from China – continue to push ahead. The Huawei Mate XT, which should be the G Fold’s most direct competitor, offers 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.


As for the cameras, there is a chance Samsung will reuse the same setup from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. If that is the case, we are looking at a triple-lens array: 200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP. That would actually give Samsung an edge in the camera department over Huawei’s foldable.

There is still a lot we don’t know, but now that we are getting closer to launch, more details are bound to leak out soon.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless