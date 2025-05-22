Samsung's first tri-fold phone might have an ultra-exclusive, high-price launch
Expect limited quantities and a steep cost for Samsung's foldable device this summer.
We’ve known for a while now that Samsung has been working on a triple foldable phone – you know, like what Huawei launched last year with the Mate XT. Samsung even confirmed the device during the Galaxy S25 series launch earlier this year and since then, rumors have been slowly building up a clearer picture of what’s coming and when to expect it. Now, a fresh leak gives us even more specifics, including some pretty exact numbers.
But here’s where it might get a bit frustrating – availability could be super limited. Right now, it is looking like only South Korea and China will get the device at launch. So if you are in the US or Europe, importing might be your only option if you are really set on owning one.
As for the cameras, there is a chance Samsung will reuse the same setup from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. If that is the case, we are looking at a triple-lens array: 200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP. That would actually give Samsung an edge in the camera department over Huawei’s foldable.
There is still a lot we don’t know, but now that we are getting closer to launch, more details are bound to leak out soon.
According to the latest report, Samsung’s first tri-foldable – which might be called the Galaxy G Fold – is set to launch in Q3 this year. That timeline makes a lot of sense, considering the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are expected in July. It sounds like the new tri-fold phone might debut right alongside them.
Then again, even if you manage to get one, affording it is a whole different story. As expected, it will be produced in limited quantities and carry a steep price tag – somewhere between $3,000 and $3,500. That puts it right in the same ballpark as the Huawei Mate XT’s $3,500 launch price.
Samsung is only launching it in 2 markets : South Korea & China
Limited quantities with a price between $3000 - 3500
Triple-foldables definitely don’t come cheap, but you are getting a one-of-a-kind form factor that basically turns into a tablet when fully unfolded. Great for productivity, if that is your thing.
We still don’t have the full spec sheet, but a previous leak gave us some early hints about the camera setup and charging capabilities.
Apparently, Samsung’s tri-fold might only support 25W charging speeds, which could be a bit of a disappointment for 2025. Tech fans have been criticizing Samsung for years now over its relatively slow charging. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example, still maxes out at 45W.
Meanwhile, rivals – especially those from China – continue to push ahead. The Huawei Mate XT, which should be the G Fold’s most direct competitor, offers 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.
