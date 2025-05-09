The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series’ redesign may be one we are already familiar with
Early firmware clues hint at a squircle frame, new Quick Button, and beefier haptics inspired by the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Referential image of the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 6 Classic | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung looks ready to drop the perfectly round case that has defined its smartwatches for nearly a decade. Animation files buried in unreleased One UI 8 Watch firmware show both the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic wrapped in a squircle frame, a softened square that still holds a circular display. Much like last year’s Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Classic also gains a dedicated Quick Button and stronger vibration feedback, hinting at a more rugged personality.
That said, regulatory filings and early spec leaks add more detail. Charging may climb to 10 W, batteries get a modest bump, and the software jumps straight to Wear OS with One UI 8. These are the key specs tipped so far:
• Exynos W1000 3 nm chipset
• 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage
• 435 mAh battery for the larger 44 mm model, 300 mAh for the 40 mm
• Wireless charging up to 10 W
• Bluetooth 5.3 LE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, optional LTE
• Two case sizes for Watch 8, at least one size for Watch 8 Classic
Images credit — Android Authority
A quick refresher: a squircle blends the comfort of a circle with the extra surface area of a square, letting designers tuck in bigger batteries or sensors without making the watch feel bulky. Apple has leaned on a similar, yet not exact, shape for years, and its latest Watch Series 10 now pairs flat sides with an even thinner screen. That shift shows how 2025 competition is steering toward comfort, health sensors, and on-device AI rather than eye-catching fashion alone.
For anyone upgrading from the Galaxy Watch 7, the gains might feel subtle. Our review of last year’s model praised its polished software and reliable health tracking but found that real-world battery life rarely stretched beyond a day and a half. The leaked 435 mAh cell could squeeze out a few extra hours, though it probably will not rival fitness-focused watches that run for days. The bigger benefit might be the existence of a Quick Button, which on the Ultra it doubles as a quick launch for workouts or safety tools, and having that shortcut on a mainstream model could save precious taps during a run.
If Samsung can keep its trademark rotating bezel, pack in these quality-of-life tweaks, and hold the price steady, the Galaxy Watch 8 series could land in the sweet spot many Wear OS fans have been waiting for.
