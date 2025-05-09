The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series’ redesign may be one we are already familiar with

• Exynos W1000 3 nm chipset• 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage• 435 mAh battery for the larger 44 mm model, 300 mAh for the 40 mm• Wireless charging up to 10 W• Bluetooth 5.3 LE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, optional LTE• Two case sizes for Watch 8, at least one size for Watch 8 Classic