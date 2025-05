The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series’ redesign may be one we are already familiar with

Images credit — Android Authority





Galaxy Watch 8

A quick refresher: a squircle blends the comfort of a circle with the extra surface area of a square, letting designers tuck in bigger batteries or sensors without making the watch feel bulky. Apple has leaned on a similar, yet not exact, shape for years, and its latest Watch Series 10 now pairs flat sides with an even thinner screen. That shift shows how 2025 competition is steering toward comfort, health sensors, and on-device AI rather than eye-catching fashion alone.For anyone upgrading from the Galaxy Watch 7 , the gains might feel subtle. Our review of last year’s model praised its polished software and reliable health tracking but found that real-world battery life rarely stretched beyond a day and a half. The leaked 435 mAh cell could squeeze out a few extra hours, though it probably will not rival fitness-focused watches that run for days. The bigger benefit might be the existence of a Quick Button, which on the Ultra it doubles as a quick launch for workouts or safety tools, and having that shortcut on a mainstream model could save precious taps during a run.If Samsung can keep its trademark rotating bezel, pack in these quality-of-life tweaks, and hold the price steady, theseries could land in the sweet spot many Wear OS fans have been waiting for.