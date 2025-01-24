Expecting a Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera upgrade? Prepare to be disappointed!
With the Galaxy S25 family of "conventional" ultra-high-end handsets finally unveiled and just about ready for a commercial debut around the world, it's officially time to start focusing (more) on Samsung's possible foldable upgrade and expansion plans for the rest of the year.
While we already know those are likely to include a pair of rather predictable sequels to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, as well as a first-of-a-kind Z Flip Fan Edition and a potentially groundbreaking tri-fold alternative for the Huawei Mate XT, not much is etched in stone concerning the specs and features of all these devices.
Of course, that's primarily because it's virtually impossible to be certain of, well, anything so far ahead of a presumed summer 2025 launch, which isn't stopping me from proclaiming today that the main camera specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are almost set in stone.
Did you really expect two consecutive upgrades?
If you did, then you're probably not familiar with how Samsung typically operates. The Galaxy Z Flip 6, remember, bumped its predecessor's primary 12MP rear-facing snapper all the way up to 50 megapixels, which made another such jump for this year's Z Flip 7 seem highly unlikely for those of us who've been following the company's product releases and upgrades for more than a few years.
Granted, the Z Flip 6 also comes with practically the same secondary 12MP rear camera and single 10MP selfie snapper as 2023's Galaxy Z Flip 5, so I can probably understand if some of you had hoped for notable changes in one or both of those departments.
Hey, at least the Z Flip 7 is all but guaranteed to come with better cameras than the Z Flip 5. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Unfortunately, that's apparently not going to happen, at least according to the usually very well-informed folks at GalaxyClub over in the Netherlands. The publication's inside sources claim that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature a combination of a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens on its back and just the one 10MP selfie cam, which is wholly unsurprising as explained above, but also undeniably disappointing.
It must be especially disheartening for hardcore Samsung fans to look at the Motorola Razr+ (2024) rock not one but two 50MP rear-facing cameras and a 32MP front-facing snapper, and there's no telling if the Razr Plus (2025) will raise the imaging bar even further... at some point this year.
Before you start yelling and crying in frustration, though, you might want to keep in mind that megapixels aren't everything when it comes to real-world photography and videography. In other words, we should all be patient and give Samsung a chance to work its software magic as it tries to squeeze the most out of that repetitive Z Flip 7 camera hardware. Sometimes, miracles can happen.
Will anything about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 be different?
Most definitely. For instance, I'm 99.99 percent sure that the same roided-up Snapdragon 8 Elite processor powering the Galaxy S25 family will find its way inside the Z Flip 7 to massively improve the already solid performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-based Z Flip 6.
Yes, the Z Flip 7 is likely to sport a bigger primary screen than the Z Flip 6. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
There's also a very real possibility that Samsung will expand the screen real estate this year after doing nothing on that front in 2024, and with bigger displays, a larger battery could come as well to try to boost those running times between charges.
Hopefully, the charging technology will finally go up from a 25W ceiling to a 45W maximum too, and... unfortunately, those are more or less the only clear (hardware) upgrades we can realistically expect at this time. It sure sounds like Samsung's foldable market slump could continue as a consequence... unless, of course, the Galaxy Z Flip FE manages to knock our socks off with its affordability, which is sadly also unlikely.
