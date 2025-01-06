Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

Report indicates Samsung is not planning big changes for the 2025 foldables

By
3comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 in a person's hand.
2024 wasn't great for Samsung in terms of foldable phone sales, and 2025 may not see much better conditions. Reportedly, the company is not planning any major changes for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 despite the shrinking sales.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 aren't at all incapable phones, but the competition is very strong in the segment. This tough competition resulted in fewer sales than first expected of Samsung's foldables, and now, the company is reportedly having lower expectations for its next-gen foldables in terms of sales.

Rumors online have indicated Samsung may plan some new models to join its foldable lineup and bigger displays, but the leaked info suggests small changes so far.

Now, a representative for China-based company Fastprint, which makes circuit boards, has shared with The Elec that Samsung plans to up production of the Galaxy S25 phones but the foldable efforts are staggering.

Likely, this is partly due to the low sales of the Fold 6 and Flip 6, which are currently reportedly down around 6% from the Fold 5 and Flip 5. There's some light at the end of the tunnel of sales though: the Fold 6 reportedly ended up selling slightly better compared to the Fold 5.

The interview goes on to say that Samsung has no plans to introduce some big changes to the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, while the 2026 models, the Fold 6 and Flip 8, may have some more changes to them.

That strategy would make sense as Samsung is gearing up to respond to the expected launch of Apple's foldable products, which are currently rumored for 2026.

Previous reports indicate that Samsung may also be exploring additional form factors for its foldables, like for example, rolling phones. But rumors about this are still scarce.

Meanwhile, we're now in Galaxy S season, and the Galaxy S25 phones are expected to launch later this month. The Unpacked event is rumored for January 22, when Samsung could also tease a new Galaxy Ring.

It seems to me that Samsung may be keeping some bigger upgrades to the Z Fold and Flip line for 2026, and that would make sense if Samsung wants to steal Apple's thunder. Rumors so far are indicating we may see the first foldable iPhone in 2026, so Samsung would need to have something in store to answer the challenge.

However, I quite like the Z Flip line and I feel somewhat sad not to expect anything wild this year in terms of upgrades. Of course, it's quite early to know for sure and these are still rumors, so leave some space in your expectations for surprises from Samsung.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless