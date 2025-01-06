Report indicates Samsung is not planning big changes for the 2025 foldables
2024 wasn't great for Samsung in terms of foldable phone sales, and 2025 may not see much better conditions. Reportedly, the company is not planning any major changes for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 despite the shrinking sales.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 aren't at all incapable phones, but the competition is very strong in the segment. This tough competition resulted in fewer sales than first expected of Samsung's foldables, and now, the company is reportedly having lower expectations for its next-gen foldables in terms of sales.
Now, a representative for China-based company Fastprint, which makes circuit boards, has shared with The Elec that Samsung plans to up production of the Galaxy S25 phones but the foldable efforts are staggering.
Likely, this is partly due to the low sales of the Fold 6 and Flip 6, which are currently reportedly down around 6% from the Fold 5 and Flip 5. There's some light at the end of the tunnel of sales though: the Fold 6 reportedly ended up selling slightly better compared to the Fold 5.
That strategy would make sense as Samsung is gearing up to respond to the expected launch of Apple's foldable products, which are currently rumored for 2026.
Previous reports indicate that Samsung may also be exploring additional form factors for its foldables, like for example, rolling phones. But rumors about this are still scarce.
Meanwhile, we're now in Galaxy S season, and the Galaxy S25 phones are expected to launch later this month. The Unpacked event is rumored for January 22, when Samsung could also tease a new Galaxy Ring.
It seems to me that Samsung may be keeping some bigger upgrades to the Z Fold and Flip line for 2026, and that would make sense if Samsung wants to steal Apple's thunder. Rumors so far are indicating we may see the first foldable iPhone in 2026, so Samsung would need to have something in store to answer the challenge.
Rumors online have indicated Samsung may plan some new models to join its foldable lineup and bigger displays, but the leaked info suggests small changes so far.
The interview goes on to say that Samsung has no plans to introduce some big changes to the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, while the 2026 models, the Fold 6 and Flip 8, may have some more changes to them.
However, I quite like the Z Flip line and I feel somewhat sad not to expect anything wild this year in terms of upgrades. Of course, it's quite early to know for sure and these are still rumors, so leave some space in your expectations for surprises from Samsung.
