



These are the expected US price points of the Z Flip 6





$1,099.99 with 256GB storage;

$1,219.99 with 512GB storage.



With the Galaxy Z Flip 5 normally priced at $999.99 in an entry-level 256GB configuration and $1,119.99 with double that amount of local digital hoarding room, you might be wondering exactly how Samsung plans to justify the Flip 6's rumored $100 hike across those two variants.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to resemble its predecessor at first glance even more than the The answer is... not simple, at least if you focus on the product renders leaked a while back that strongly suggest almost no design revisions are in the pipeline. But while theis likely to resemble its predecessor at first glance even more than the Z Fold 6 , its specifications are tipped to get at least two major boosts. Three if you count the predictable jump from the Flip 5's already powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to a state-of-the-art new Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm.









Galaxy Z Flip 5 Thecomes with a relatively modest 3,700mAh juicer and an arguably outdated 12 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system in tow, so these two changes could make a world of difference for prospective Z Flip 6 buyers that may well accept the aforementioned price tags without much hesitation after all.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 6 be thicker and heavier than the Z Flip 5?





Believe it or not, Samsung is expected to keep the 187-gram weight of last year's Z Flip 5 completely unchanged for this year's Z Flip 6, which would truly be an amazing engineering achievement given the larger battery rumored to reside under the hood of the next-gen Android-powered flip phone.





Because Samsung's hardware engineers can't quite perform miracles, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been rumored a couple of times to measure 7.4mm in thickness (when unfolded), which would represent an increase of 0.4mm over the same measurement of its predecessor. 7.4mm is really not that bad, with the Motorola Razr+ (2023), for instance, rocking a 7mm profile and 3,800mAh battery capacity that the Z Flip 6 is widely expected to surpass by 200mAh.



Another detail revealed in this latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 -centric report is actually a (partial) corroboration of a few previous leaks from a few different but equally reliable sources. Yes, the Z Flip 6 is even more likely now than earlier today to come in Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, and Blue colorways, with additional hues like white, "crafted black", and peach tipped to be sold exclusively online in lower numbers than the rest.