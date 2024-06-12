Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 color options are all but etched in stone now

By
0comments
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 color options are all but etched in stone now
If you like your foldable phones bright and colorful, the paint jobs rumored (again) for the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are destined to put a big smile on your face, sounding ideal to turn heads, blow minds, and even distinguish these next-gen flexible Samsung powerhouses from their predecessors.

The latest leak listing the expected shades of the two ultra-high-end devices reportedly set for an Unpacked announcement next month comes from probably the most trustworthy mobile tech leaker in the business today, largely corroborating the inside information shared with the public by other reputable tipsters in the past. As such, you can treat the following details with caution, but we're almost 100 percent certain they will commercially materialize very soon.

What Galaxy Z Flip 6 hues should you expect?


  • Blue;
  • Mint;
  • Silver shadow;
  • Yellow;
  • Online-exclusive white;
  • Online-exclusive crafted black;
  • Peach.

No, we're afraid we don't have any official (or unofficial) photographs or renders depicting the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in these undoubtedly attractive colorways. But since last year's Z Flip 5 was made available in mint, blue, and yellow shades (among others), it's pretty easy to envision the clamshell's sequel in the exact same three color options.


The online-only white and "crafted black" Z Flip 6 flavors shouldn't be very hard to picture in one's head either considering that the "cream" and "graphite" Z Flip 5 models are pretty close to white and black respectively. Of course, some changes are to be expected, but for the time being, it's impossible to anticipate precisely what these will entail.

That leaves the "silver shadow" version as a key question mark in this chromatic lineup, although even that one is likely to resemble an existing Galaxy Z Flip 5 colorway. Silver shadow has a much nicer and more intriguing ring to it than gray, though, which makes us think Samsung is preparing some refinements that will hugely improve the style and personality of its modernized flip phone.

Finally, a peach-coated Z Flip 6 sounds... absolutely peachy and potentially very eye-catching, bringing something truly original to the table that has no equivalent whatsoever in the Z Flip 5's color palette. We can only imagine how this presumably bright and cheerful hue could look, possibly turning heads even more easily than a lavender Z Flip 5 and almost certainly selling in limited numbers exclusively through Samsung's official website in the US.

And now check out all the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 color options:


  • Navy;
  • Pink;
  • Silver shadow;
  • Online-exclusive white;
  • Online-exclusive crafted black.

A pink-covered book-style foldable with (presumably) a matching hinge and all the versatility and productivity of last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5? Now that's something a lot of Barbie fans are going to fall head over heels with, even though history (and common sense) suggests Samsung will probably not go with a very bright and flashy shade of pink for a "serious" device like the Galaxy Z Fold 6.


The lavender-coated Galaxy S23 Ultra can probably give you a pretty good indication of what to expect from a pink-colored Z Fold 6, which is something a little lighter and subtler than the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word "pink."

The silver shadow and crafted black options, meanwhile, are likely to be more adequate for "Oppenheimer" fans, naturally resembling the same versions of the Z Flip 6 pretty closely, while the "navy" model may or may not look similar to the "icy blue" Z Fold 5.

Finally, the online-only (and thus relatively hard-to-obtain) white-colored Z Fold 6 should take some chromatic cues from the Z Fold 5 in Cream, potentially bringing subtle (but important) refinements to the table instead of radical changes. 

Recommended Stories
That feels more than fitting for a next-gen foldable duo that's widely expected to be all about refinements and subtle improvements across many departments as varied as camera capabilities, battery life, screen quality and size, and even overall performance.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless