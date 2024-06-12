Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 color options are all but etched in stone now

Galaxy Z Fold 6





What Galaxy Z Flip 6 hues should you expect?





Blue;

Mint;

Silver shadow;

Yellow;

Online-exclusive white;

Online-exclusive crafted black;

Peach.



No, we're afraid we don't have any official (or unofficial) photographs or renders depicting the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in these undoubtedly attractive colorways. But since last year's Z Flip 5 was made available in mint, blue, and yellow shades (among others), it's pretty easy to envision the clamshell's sequel in the exact same three color options.









The online-only white and "crafted black" Z Flip 6 flavors shouldn't be very hard to picture in one's head either considering that the "cream" and "graphite" Z Flip 5 models are pretty close to white and black respectively. Of course, some changes are to be expected, but for the time being, it's impossible to anticipate precisely what these will entail.





That leaves the "silver shadow" version as a key question mark in this chromatic lineup, although even that one is likely to resemble an existing Galaxy Z Flip 5 colorway. Silver shadow has a much nicer and more intriguing ring to it than gray, though, which makes us think Samsung is preparing some refinements that will hugely improve the style and personality of its modernized flip phone.





Finally, a peach-coated Z Flip 6 sounds... absolutely peachy and potentially very eye-catching, bringing something truly original to the table that has no equivalent whatsoever in the Z Flip 5's color palette. We can only imagine how this presumably bright and cheerful hue could look, possibly turning heads even more easily than a lavender Z Flip 5 and almost certainly selling in limited numbers exclusively through Samsung's official website in the US.

And now check out all the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 color options:





Navy;

Pink;

Silver shadow;

Online-exclusive white;

Online-exclusive crafted black.



A pink-covered book-style foldable with (presumably) a matching hinge and all the versatility and productivity of last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 ? Now that's something a lot of Barbie fans are going to fall head over heels with, even though history (and common sense) suggests Samsung will probably not go with a very bright and flashy shade of pink for a "serious" device like the Galaxy Z Fold 6









The lavender-coated Galaxy S23 Ultra can probably give you a pretty good indication of what to expect from a pink-colored Z Fold 6, which is something a little lighter and subtler than the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word "pink."





The silver shadow and crafted black options, meanwhile, are likely to be more adequate for "Oppenheimer" fans, naturally resembling the same versions of the Z Flip 6 pretty closely, while the "navy" model may or may not look similar to the "icy blue" Z Fold 5 .





Finally, the online-only (and thus relatively hard-to-obtain) white-colored Z Fold 6 should take some chromatic cues from the Z Fold 5 in Cream, potentially bringing subtle (but important) refinements to the table instead of radical changes.



Recommended Stories

That feels more than fitting for a next-gen foldable duo that's widely expected to be all about refinements and subtle improvements across many departments as varied as camera capabilities battery life , screen quality and size, and even overall performance.