Motorola Razr (2024) price leaks ahead of launch

Motorola is getting ready to launch its next foldable phones, the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024), also called the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra in some markets outside the US. Recently, the price for the high-end model leaked, hinting that it will stay the same as its predecessor. Now, the price for the more affordable version has also popped up online.

Motorola Razr (2024) leak suggests no price increase


The typically reliable tipster Arsène Lupin revealed on X that the price of the upcoming foldable Razr (2024) is expected to be $699. This price tag matches the one for the previous model, the Razr (2023) when it was first launched last year.


It's great to see that Motorola isn't planning to hike the price of its foldables while still bringing some upgrades. Earlier rumors suggest that both the standard and the pricier models will come with more storage. This means the Razr (2024) could feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

The Razr (2024) is also rumored to have a bigger cover screen, expected to go up to 3.63 inches. Just to give you an idea, the one on its predecessor is only 1.5 inches. Inside, the Razr (2024) might have a 6.9-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to run on a Dimensity 7300X chip. Rumors suggest the foldable phone will have a dual camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens, along with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Just the other day, high-quality images of both foldable smartphones leaked, showing off their design from every angle. Motorola is expected to drop the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) sometime in June, so keep an eye out for more updates.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright

