Huge new leak claims to reveal the ENTIRE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 spec sheet





These are (almost certainly) all the Z Flip 6 specs and details of interest:





6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with 748 x 720 pixel resolution;

165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm dimensions (unfolded);

85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (folded);

187 grams weight;

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor with up to 3.39Ghz CPU clock speeds;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture;

12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;

256 and 512GB storage options;

4,000mAh battery with 25W charging capabilities;

5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Z Flip 5: What's new, what's the same





This may not be very clear at first glance, but Samsung is adopting two radically different upgrading strategies for its two next big foldables. On the one hand, the Z Fold 6 is seemingly bringing an important visual redesign to the table over its predecessor without changing a lot of the Z Fold 5 's key specs.





almost identical to its predecessor on the surface while improving several core functions in what sounds like very meaningful ways. In addition to packing On the other hand, the Z Flip 6 has been expected for quite some time now to lookidentical to its predecessor on the surface while improving several core functions in what sounds like very meaningful ways. In addition to packing a state-of-the-art new processor , Samsung's next-gen clamshell is all but guaranteed to bump up the Z Flip 5 's 3,700mAh battery capacity to a nice and round 4,000mAh.









Perhaps even more meaningfully, the undoubtedly outdated dual 12MP rear-facing camera system is tipped to replace the main imaging sensor with a much better one likely borrowed from the Galaxy S24 and S24+ while keeping the secondary lens virtually unchanged.





Incredibly enough, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could keep its predecessor's dimensions and weight largely unchanged as well, which sounds like a mind-blowing potential engineering feat given that aforementioned battery size increase. Somehow, Samsung may even reduce the Flip 5's folded thickness by 0.2mm while maintaining the exact same unfolded measurements... if there's no error in this new report.





One key thing that's missing in today's report is the memory count going with those unchanged 256 and 512GB storage options, which we fully expect to stay at 8 gigs of the good stuff rather than go up to 12.

When will the Z Flip 6 be released and how much will it cost?





Galaxy Z Flip 6 seem all but etched in stone as well after a torrent of credible rumors and leaks over the last couple of months. Unfortunately for Samsung, the July 10 Unpacked event date and the $1,100 starting price of theseem all but etched in stone as well after a torrent of credible rumors and leaks over the last couple of months.





Unfortunately for Samsung's fans, $1,100 would be $100 higher than the Z Flip 5 's base price last year, and it obviously remains to be seen if a larger battery, better camera, faster processor, and of course, some added AI skills will justify this extra expense for as many people as the world's top smartphone vendor hopes.









Galaxy Z Flip 6 , Z Fold 6, Your $1,100 is likely to buy you an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, mind you, with an additional 120 bucks required if you want to double that local digital hoarding room. Finally, we do (seem to) know when the, Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra , and Galaxy Watch 7 will be unveiled, but their exact release date remains under wraps, keeping a little bit of mystery alive at the eleventh hour.