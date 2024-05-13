One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally

Header image is referential, showcasing the Galaxy Z Flip 5 . | Image credit–PhoneArena





Galaxy S24

Good news for international Galaxy Flip fans



A recent leak shared by the reputable tech media outlet Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 exclusively to North America, as seen with the Samsung Galaxy S24 , it seems Samsung will use that chip in other regions, too. A recent leak shared by the reputable tech media outlet Tom’s Guide suggests that Samsung might not opt for a dual-chipset launch for its upcoming foldable flip phone after all. Instead of restricting theexclusively to North America, as seen with the, it seems Samsung will use that chip in other regions, too.





That's great news! I'm glad to hear that the Flip 6 comes equipped with Snapdragon across the board, avoiding any critical issues seen in the Exynos 2400. — kro (@kro_roe) May 12, 2024



As the shared post points out, this universal hardware approach by Samsung will help the company steer clear of any issues observed with the Exynos 2400. One of the main concerns reported with the Exynos 2400 is increased battery drain, particularly in high temperatures like direct sunlight. Other reported issues include challenges with cellular connectivity.



Apart from those issues, Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC is actually holding up well against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , as Apart from those issues, Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC is actually holding up well against the, as proven in previous benchmark tests . However, in terms of graphics performance, Qualcomm's chipset appears to outshine.



With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powering the Z Flip 6, users can expect top-notch performance and efficiency from the upcoming foldable device. Additionally, it ensures a more uniform experience worldwide, eliminating any advantage that US users might have over those in Europe.