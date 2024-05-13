Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally

One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 global
Header image is referential, showcasing the Galaxy Z Flip 5. | Image credit–PhoneArena

Rumors have been swirling about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 possibly featuring an Exynos 2400 chipset in certain regions, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24. However, a recent leak suggests otherwise, hinting that the Z Flip 6 could exclusively run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Good news for international Galaxy Flip fans


A recent leak shared by the reputable tech media outlet Tom’s Guide suggests that Samsung might not opt for a dual-chipset launch for its upcoming foldable flip phone after all. Instead of restricting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 exclusively to North America, as seen with the Samsung Galaxy S24, it seems Samsung will use that chip in other regions, too.


As the shared post points out, this universal hardware approach by Samsung will help the company steer clear of any issues observed with the Exynos 2400. One of the main concerns reported with the Exynos 2400 is increased battery drain, particularly in high temperatures like direct sunlight. Other reported issues include challenges with cellular connectivity.

Apart from those issues, Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC is actually holding up well against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, as proven in previous benchmark tests. However, in terms of graphics performance, Qualcomm's chipset appears to outshine.
 
With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powering the Z Flip 6, users can expect top-notch performance and efficiency from the upcoming foldable device. Additionally, it ensures a more uniform experience worldwide, eliminating any advantage that US users might have over those in Europe.
 
As always with leaks and rumors, it is wise to approach this information with caution until confirmed by Samsung at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, anticipated in early July. Alongside the next-generation clamshell foldable, the Korean tech giant is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and its first-ever smart ring, the Galaxy Ring. Keep an eye out for further updates.
