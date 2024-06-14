Best glow-up this summer: Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks amazing next to Fold 5 in leaked video
With leaks suggesting that specs-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will not differ much from the Fold 5, but it will still be more expensive, you might be wondering why Samsung is expecting you to pay more for the device. A new leak may have the answer.
According to a video posted by 더신자 TheSINZA on YouTube, the Z Fold 6 will have a sleeker and more practical design than the Fold 5, which, despite being one of the best foldable phones, is often criticised for its tall and narrow front screen.
The Fold 6's cover screen looks noticeably wider than the Fold 5's, but per a previous rumor, the width has only increased from 57mm to 60mm. That's why, when the Fold 6's glass protector is placed on the Fold 5, it almost fits.
Samsung has intelligently made the screen wider without a corresponding increase in the width of the phone by tweaking its shape and slimming down the bezels. The screen has also slightly grown in size from 6.2 inches to 6.3 inches.
The phone is also thinner, measuring only 12.5 millimeters when folded, making it slimmer than the 13.4mm Fold 5. It's also rumoured to be 14 grams lighter than its predecessor.
In the video, it can also be seen that the Fold 6 looks wider than the Fold 5 when unfolded, which was expected, considering it's going to be 132.6mm wide, while the Fold 5 has a width of 129.9mm. The inner screen seems to have a pretty visible crease, but it is unlikely to bother you when the phone is turned on.
The phone will also flaunt upgraded camera module design, but contrary to what recent rumors said, it will have the same camera specs as the Fold 5.
Apart from a more sophisticated design, the Fold 6 is expected to boast a bevy of AI features, including one that will turn hand-drawn doodles into proper images.
The phone will reportedly be announced on July 10.
In the video, we see a Fold 6 mockup unit getting compared with the Fold 5. The new phone has a sharper and more angular design. It also has a more well-disguised and presumably thinner hinge.
