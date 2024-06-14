Best glow-up this summer: Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks amazing next to Fold 5 in leaked video

The Fold 6's cover screen looks noticeably wider than the Fold 5's, but per a previous rumor, the width has only increased from 57mm to 60mm. That's why, when the Fold 6's glass protector is placed on the Fold 5, itfits.

Samsung has intelligently made the screen wider without a corresponding increase in the width of the phone by tweaking its shape and slimming down the bezels. The screen has also slightly grown in size from 6.2 inches to 6.3 inches.The phone is also thinner, measuring only 12.5 millimeters when folded, making it slimmer than the 13.4mm Fold 5. It's also rumoured to be 14 grams lighter than its predecessor.