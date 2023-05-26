Highly accurate tipster reveals new color options for the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Ross Young is the co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). This position allows him to share extremely accurate tips about mobile devices. One of his latest tweets reveals some new color options for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. According to Young, these colors include Blue, Green, Platinum, and Yellow. He goes on to say that other colors available for the device will include the "previous higher volume colors of Beige, Gray, Light Green and Light Pink."





For the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Young sees possible color options of Blue and Platinum along with the higher volume colors of Beige, Black, and Light Blue.





But new colors aren't the big change coming to Samsung's clamshell foldable this year. That would be the larger folder-shaped 3.4-inch cover screen which replaces the 1.9-inch cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (and is much larger than the much-criticized 1.1-inch cover screen on the original Galaxy Z Flip model). With the premium Motorola Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+ featuring a 3.5-inch Quick View screen, up from the 2.7-inch external display on previous Razr units, both Samsung and Motorola's clamshell foldables should have highly capable external displays this year.













Even if you don't like the "folder cut-out" design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen, when the cover screen is off you won't be able to see the actual design . The cut-out was made so that the cover screen doesn't cover the two camera lenses located at the bottom right of the front of the phone. This is completely different than what Motorola is doing. Motorola's new, larger Quick View screen covers the 12MP primary and 13MP ultra-wide cameras located at the bottom right of the premium Razr's front panel.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $180 off (13%) $1199 99 $1379 99 Buy at BestBuy





The next Samsung Unpacked event will reportedly take place a couple of weeks earlier than usual with July 26th the latest rumored date. On that day, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Watch 6. At the moment, the global release date for the latest versions of the foldable handsets is August 11th.





Last month, Ross Young sent a tweet in which he said "Given that the production estimates for the Z Flip 5 for July 2023 are about double that of the Z Flip 4 in 2022, it is very likely that they are launching earlier this year which would be a good move to create distance with the iPhone 15 launch." Last year's model was released on August 26th while the iPhone 14 line (minus the delayed iPhone 14 Plus) was launched on September 13th. Again, the rumored release date for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 this year is August 11th.

