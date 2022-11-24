Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is on sale at a killer $230 Black Friday discount in all colors
Deeply discounted a bunch of times by its own manufacturer with a bunch of strings attached ever since it was formally announced roughly three and a half months ago, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 4 powerhouse scored a completely unprecedented markdown at Amazon in an unlocked variant with no special requirements earlier this week.
That's right, Amazon is currently selling the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations and all color options for 230 bucks less than usual, thus beating Best Buy and Samsung's official Black Friday deals available at the moment (with no trade-in) by $30.
Compared to said prequel device, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is slightly more refined in addition to packing a significantly faster processor and heftier 3,700mAh battery.
By no means perfect from build quality, camera performance, and even real-life battery endurance standpoints, this decidedly eye-catching and nostalgia-evoking handset is a solid holiday bargain at $230 under its $999.99 and $1,059.99 list prices in 128 and 256 gig variants respectively. Whether or not better deals are coming by Cyber Monday next week still remains to be seen.
Predictably enough, the extremely specific $300 price cut on a single Graphite model with 256 gigs of internal storage space vanished pretty quickly, making way for a more comprehensive but also humbler Black Friday 2022 discount.
This further widens an already large pricing gap between the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered clamshell and the bigger, badder, wider, and arguably more sophisticated Galaxy Z Fold 4. In terms of value for money, you could easily consider the Galaxy Z Flip 4 the overall best foldable phone in the world (or at least in the US) today, even though the Z Flip 3 is also quite compelling at its new all-time low price.
