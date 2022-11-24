Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal
Trending:
Samsung’s Black Friday deals are here!
Save big on Galaxy S22, S21, Fold 4, and more.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is on sale at a killer $230 Black Friday discount in all colors

Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is on sale at a killer $230 Black Friday discount in all colors
Deeply discounted a bunch of times by its own manufacturer with a bunch of strings attached ever since it was formally announced roughly three and a half months ago, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 4 powerhouse scored a completely unprecedented markdown at Amazon in an unlocked variant with no special requirements earlier this week.

Predictably enough, the extremely specific $300 price cut on a single Graphite model with 256 gigs of internal storage space vanished pretty quickly, making way for a more comprehensive but also humbler Black Friday 2022 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$230 off (23%)
$769 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

5G, Unlocked,256GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$230 off (22%)
$829 99
$1059 99
Buy at Amazon


That's right, Amazon is currently selling the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations and all color options for 230 bucks less than usual, thus beating Best Buy and Samsung's official Black Friday deals available at the moment (with no trade-in) by $30.

This further widens an already large pricing gap between the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered clamshell and the bigger, badder, wider, and arguably more sophisticated Galaxy Z Fold 4. In terms of value for money, you could easily consider the Galaxy Z Flip 4 the overall best foldable phone in the world (or at least in the US) today, even though the Z Flip 3 is also quite compelling at its new all-time low price.

Compared to said prequel device, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is slightly more refined in addition to packing a significantly faster processor and heftier 3,700mAh battery.


By no means perfect from build quality, camera performance, and even real-life battery endurance standpoints, this decidedly eye-catching and nostalgia-evoking handset is a solid holiday bargain at $230 under its $999.99 and $1,059.99 list prices in 128 and 256 gig variants respectively. Whether or not better deals are coming by Cyber Monday next week still remains to be seen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S22: How compact can you get?
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S22: How compact can you get?
Aug 10, 2022, 8:01 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 comparison: For two vastly different demographics
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 comparison: For two vastly different demographics
Aug 10, 2022, 8:00 AM, by Rado Minkov
iPhone 14 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
vs
iPhone 14 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Aug 18, 2022, 9:34 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Motorola moto Razr 2022 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
vs
Motorola moto Razr 2022 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Aug 12, 2022, 9:26 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Samsung's stable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Android 13 updates are underway... for some users
Samsung's stable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Android 13 updates are underway... for some users
Nov 11, 2022, 7:18 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung's final Q3 profit score is pretty weak, but Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 sales are 'strong'
Samsung's final Q3 profit score is pretty weak, but Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 sales are 'strong'
Oct 27, 2022, 5:01 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless