Another Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak: camera and displays detailed, extra S Pen info revealed

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
More Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leaks: camera and displays detailed, extra S Pen info revealed
With less than three weeks left until Galaxy Unpacked, reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared some crucial Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 details that corroborate some older leaks.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support two S Pen versions


Evan Blass reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature a 7.6-inch internal foldable screen and a 1.9-inch cover display. Those sizes line up perfectly with virtually every other leak.

No additional details are included, though it’s believed that a variable 120Hz refresh rate will be supported on both panels. Furthermore, the internal display is expected to incorporate an under-panel selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, Evan Blass has also shed some light on that matter. Sitting beneath the foldable display is a 4-megapixel sensor, which is a surprisingly low resolution considering what we’ve become accustomed to.

It’s coupled with a 10-megapixel selfie snapper above the cover display and a triple 12-megapixel camera setup on the back. Those rear sensors likely act as main, ultra-wide, and telephoto snappers.

Overall, it looks like Samsung has prioritized improvements in other departments over upgraded cameras. So while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should still produce decent photos, it's unlikely to be one of the best camera phones of 2021.

Other noteworthy Galaxy Z Fold 3 details include the presence of an IPX8 water resistance rating, which was first reported on earlier this month, and support for two versions of the S Pen stylus.

In addition to the leaked S Pen Fold Edition version, Evan Blass claims that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also support the S Pen Pro. It’s unclear what the difference is between the two.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is gaining a larger cover display


The smaller and more colorful Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also in the pipeline and today’s leak also corroborates what we already knew: it features a 6.7-inch main display and 1.9-inch cover screen.

Sitting next to that is a dual-camera setup, which consists of two 12-megapixel sensors that likely act as main and ultra-wide cameras, and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 incorporates an IPX8 water resistance certification. The lack of dust resistance can likely be attributed to the hinge which, although protected, could give way to small particles.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 cost?


Foldable smartphones are far from affordable at the moment, but Samsung is hoping to make them at least a bit more accessible with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 releases. 

Rumor has it that Samsung could cut prices by as much as 20% on both models, which means the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 could be priced as follows:

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $1,099
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — $1,599

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 would therefore be more affordable than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, meaning it may well be the first foldable product to go mainstream. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, while still quite a bit more expensive than a traditional flagship would be a lot more affordable than the $1,999 Galaxy Z Fold 2.  

