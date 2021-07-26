Another Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak: camera and displays detailed, extra S Pen info revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support two S Pen versions













In addition to the leaked S Pen Fold Edition version, Evan Blass claims that

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is gaining a larger cover display

The smaller and more colorful



Sitting next to that is a dual-camera setup, which consists of two 12-megapixel sensors that likely act as main and ultra-wide cameras, and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.



Other noteworthy Galaxy Z Fold 3 details include the presence of an IPX8 water resistance rating, which was first reported on earlier this month, and support for two versions of the S Pen stylus. In addition to the leaked S Pen Fold Edition version, Evan Blass claims that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also support the S Pen Pro. It's unclear what the difference is between the two. The smaller and more colorful Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also in the pipeline and today's leak also corroborates what we already knew: it features a 6.7-inch main display and 1.9-inch cover screen. Sitting next to that is a dual-camera setup, which consists of two 12-megapixel sensors that likely act as main and ultra-wide cameras, and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 incorporates an IPX8 water resistance certification. The lack of dust resistance can likely be attributed to the hinge which, although protected, could give way to small particles. Overall, it looks like Samsung has prioritized improvements in other departments over upgraded cameras. So while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should still produce decent photos, it's unlikely to be one of the best camera phones of 2021

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 cost?





Foldable smartphones are far from affordable at the moment, but Samsung is hoping to make them at least a bit more accessible with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 releases.





Rumor has it that Samsung could cut prices by as much as 20% on both models, which means the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 could be priced as follows:





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $1,099

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — $1,599



The Galaxy Z Flip 3 would therefore be more affordable than the Galaxy S21 Ultra , meaning it may well be the first foldable product to go mainstream. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, while still quite a bit more expensive than a traditional flagship would be a lot more affordable than the $1,999 Galaxy Z Fold 2.

