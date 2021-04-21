LTE-only Samsung Galaxy S20 FE now has the same chip as the 5G model



The 5G-ready variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, and the 4G variant that was introduced alongside it has the Samsung Exynos 990 under the hood.



The Snapdragon 865 is believed to be faster and more power-efficient than the Samsung Exynos 990. The South Korean company's SoC isn't exactly a fan favorite, and a chip swap is likely to boost sales. Samsung recently also expanded the availability of the 5G model.



The Snapdragon 865 doesn't come with built-in 5G capabilities.



It looks like the Snapdragon 865-powered 4G-only Galaxy S20 FE will initially be available in Scandinavian countries only. It has been listed on Samsung's Swedish website already, but you can't order it yet and the price has not been mentioned. The model number is SM-G780G.



The rest of the specs apparently remain the same, which means the phone will offer a 6.5-inches AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.



The S20 FE features a triple camera array on the back with a 12MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom, and a 32MP selfie shooter. The device has a 4,500mAh battery, and also includes IP68 water resistance.



The Snapdragon 865 chip will be mated with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



In short, the Galaxy S20 FE is a watered-down version of the Galaxy S20 with the same core specs but a plastic back and less ambitious camera specs. It's arguably one of the best Samsung phones around



It's not known if the updated LTE-only Galaxy S20 FE model will also be launched outside of Europe.