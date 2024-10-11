The best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE deal yet just got better (with a small catch)
If you're a true Samsung fan on a tight budget, the best smartwatch for you right now might not be the deeply discounted Galaxy Watch Ultra or the cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Watch 6. That's because the Galaxy Watch FE is also on sale at a new record low price, and with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event in the rearview mirror, you probably won't be surprised to know that this promotion comes with no special requirements.
What's definitely a little surprising is that anyone can get Samsung's most affordable ever smartwatch at a heftier discount than Prime members could earlier this week. But while you don't need to actually jump through any hoops to slash an unprecedented 60 bucks off an already reasonable $199.99 list price, you do have to be okay with one important compromise.
Yes, I'm afraid the black-coated Galaxy Watch FE units sold by Woot at $139.99 apiece only come with a 90-day warranty, and the same goes for a pink gold model available for $149.99 after a smaller but still substantial markdown of $50 of its own. That's obviously less than ideal, but on the decidedly bright side of things, these ultra-low-cost devices are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, which is what should matter most.
If you don't feel comfortable shopping at Amazon-owned Woot for that or any other reason, Amazon itself also sells the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch Fan Edition at a decent $30 discount with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, so you might want to consider that option too.
Released just a few short months ago, this "brand-new" product looks an awful lot like the ancient Galaxy Watch 4, going so far as to "borrow" the Exynos W920 processor from that three year-old timepiece. But that doesn't necessarily make this a bad budget smartwatch in the year of our lord 2024, at least not at 140 bucks.
That's because the circular AMOLED touchscreen has essentially not aged one day since the Galaxy Watch 4 was originally released, and the health monitoring and fitness tracking tools are as impressive in 2024 as they were in 2021. Yes, your $140 (or $150) is enough to get you ECG technology, advanced sleep coaching (with the help of modern AI), a blood oxygen sensor, in-depth running analysis, heart rate alerts, irregular rhythm notifications, and body composition tracking. That's quite a list for such a dirt-cheap wearable device.
