Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

You should probably hurry if you want to claim Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE deal yet

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Despite a spectacular Samsung Week sales event currently taking place on the official US website of the world's number one smartphone vendor, the greatest Galaxy Watch FE deal to date is available for a presumably limited time over at Amazon.

Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition smartwatch can be yours right now for almost 60 bucks less than usual, which... might not sound like a massive discount by Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, or even Galaxy Watch 7 standards. But the Galaxy Watch FE is normally priced at only $199.99, so this is definitely a substantial markdown... narrowly beaten in the past by Woot.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Black, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$58 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Then again, Amazon is obviously including a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with your brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units available in a single black colorway at 29 percent off the aforementioned $200 list price, which Amazon's bargain-specialized subsidiary could not offer a couple of weeks ago.

Oddly enough, Samsung is not selling the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition at any discount whatsoever at the time of this writing (at least not without an eligible trade-in), which only makes Amazon's latest promotion that much harder to turn down and that much more likely to go away in a matter of hours. And yes, I fully realize Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, but no one can guarantee that deeper discounts will be offered... at any point during this holiday shopping season.

By no means the best smartwatch money can buy in 2024, the Galaxy Watch 4-inspired FE is certainly among your top budget smartwatch options for Christmas, promising to shine in the long-term software support department while rocking an always fashionable design and undeniably gorgeous Super AMOLED touchscreen.

Exclusively compatible with Android phones (irrespective of their manufacturer), the Galaxy Watch FE is a pretty impressive health and fitness tracking machine as well, aiming to improve your general well-being in many different and equally important ways from acting as a personal sleep coach with the help of Galaxy AI technology to supervising your heart rate, blood oxygen, and daily stress levels. In short, you get a lot of value for not a lot of money here... if you hurry.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
64 stories
23 Oct, 2024
You should probably hurry if you want to claim Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE deal yet
22 Oct, 2024
Hurry up and get the rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at a new record low price!
21 Oct, 2024
Brilliant new deals make these Galaxy Watch 7 models a must-have at Amazon
15 Oct, 2024
The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE gets a hefty limited-time discount on Amazon
11 Oct, 2024
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE deal yet just got better (with a small catch)
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless