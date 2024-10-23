You should probably hurry if you want to claim Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE deal yet
Despite a spectacular Samsung Week sales event currently taking place on the official US website of the world's number one smartphone vendor, the greatest Galaxy Watch FE deal to date is available for a presumably limited time over at Amazon.
Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition smartwatch can be yours right now for almost 60 bucks less than usual, which... might not sound like a massive discount by Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, or even Galaxy Watch 7 standards. But the Galaxy Watch FE is normally priced at only $199.99, so this is definitely a substantial markdown... narrowly beaten in the past by Woot.
Then again, Amazon is obviously including a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with your brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units available in a single black colorway at 29 percent off the aforementioned $200 list price, which Amazon's bargain-specialized subsidiary could not offer a couple of weeks ago.
Oddly enough, Samsung is not selling the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition at any discount whatsoever at the time of this writing (at least not without an eligible trade-in), which only makes Amazon's latest promotion that much harder to turn down and that much more likely to go away in a matter of hours. And yes, I fully realize Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, but no one can guarantee that deeper discounts will be offered... at any point during this holiday shopping season.
By no means the best smartwatch money can buy in 2024, the Galaxy Watch 4-inspired FE is certainly among your top budget smartwatch options for Christmas, promising to shine in the long-term software support department while rocking an always fashionable design and undeniably gorgeous Super AMOLED touchscreen.
Exclusively compatible with Android phones (irrespective of their manufacturer), the Galaxy Watch FE is a pretty impressive health and fitness tracking machine as well, aiming to improve your general well-being in many different and equally important ways from acting as a personal sleep coach with the help of Galaxy AI technology to supervising your heart rate, blood oxygen, and daily stress levels. In short, you get a lot of value for not a lot of money here... if you hurry.
