Brilliant new deals make these Galaxy Watch 7 models a must-have at Amazon
With Black Friday 2024 over a month away, there'll be some time before we get to see the best phone deals for this year. That's not necessarily true for the smartwatch world, though, especially if you're looking for a major bargain on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.
Not long ago, we shared a deal on the 44mm model in Green with Bluetooth connectivity. At the time, this bad boy was 21% off, saving users $69. Surprise, the deal has become even more attractive! At the time of writing, Amazon gives you $74 off the Bluetooth version, landing it under $260. More impressively, you can score the LTE-enabled model at the same price! Yep, the cellular Galaxy Watch 7 is currently 33% off, or $124 cheaper than usual!
Obviously, getting the latest non-Ultra watch from Samsung with cellular connectivity for under $260 is a fantastic bargain. After all, this timepiece costs as much as $380 when it's not on sale. Plus, it's packed with multiple features and has a sleek design and superb 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen. All that (and more) makes it a top choice for Samsung phone users.
The Energy Score is another fancy new feature you get on this puppy. Reminiscent of Garmin's Body Battery scores, the feature gives you a morning value of your body's energy levels based on different sleep metrics.
The latest iteration of Samsung's smartwatches offers improved heart rate accuracy and dual-band GPS. The latter could be particularly useful for athletes who struggle with getting GPS pickup in densely populated cities.
While it's still not as accurate as a Garmin smartwatch (at least for working out), the Galaxy Watch 7 is a breeze to interact with. It has countless smart features, smooth Wear OS, and a respectable battery life of about a day between charges. In fact, it might just be the go-to option for Galaxy fans. Hurry up and grab your cellular or Bluetooth model for under $260 with Amazon's smashing deals.
