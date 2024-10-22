Hurry up and get the rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at a new record low price!





Normally priced at $649.99, Samsung 's first-ever rugged timepiece is not exactly cheap after a fresh $140 discount, but compared to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 , it's hard not to feel like you're making the deal of a lifetime here. The thing is you need to hurry, as Amazon is selling the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a new all-time low price in a single Titanium Gray colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Gray Color





That means you probably only have a day or two (tops) before the e-commerce giant inevitably runs out of inventory. And yes, I realize your sights might already be set on next month's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but there are no guarantees deeper discounts will actually be on offer anywhere.





With that in mind, it's likely wise to beat the rush and cross one item off your holiday shopping list early, especially when said item happens to be one of the all-around best smartwatches out there. Our Galaxy Watch Ultra review proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that Samsung has absolutely knocked its rookie rugged smartwatch effort out of the park... despite not exactly adopting a very original design route.





Yes, this bad boy looks a lot like the aforementioned Apple Watch Ultra 2 , but that doesn't make its battery life any less impressive (especially by Wear OS standards), not to mention that super-robust construction, the stunning display, virtually unbeatable health monitoring arsenal, and flawless overall performance.





The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is obviously also guaranteed to receive plenty of timely software updates over the coming years, while its AI skills are... still a work in progress, but a work in progress that shows plenty of promise for future growth.