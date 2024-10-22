See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Hurry up and get the rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at a new record low price!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Released just a few months ago and oddly marked down to a lower price after Prime Day than during Amazon's latest member-only sales event, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is now more affordable than ever before. 

Normally priced at $649.99, Samsung's first-ever rugged timepiece is not exactly cheap after a fresh $140 discount, but compared to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it's hard not to feel like you're making the deal of a lifetime here. The thing is you need to hurry, as Amazon is selling the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a new all-time low price in a single Titanium Gray colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Gray Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$141 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

That means you probably only have a day or two (tops) before the e-commerce giant inevitably runs out of inventory. And yes, I realize your sights might already be set on next month's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but there are no guarantees deeper discounts will actually be on offer anywhere.

With that in mind, it's likely wise to beat the rush and cross one item off your holiday shopping list early, especially when said item happens to be one of the all-around best smartwatches out there. Our Galaxy Watch Ultra review proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that Samsung has absolutely knocked its rookie rugged smartwatch effort out of the park... despite not exactly adopting a very original design route.

Yes, this bad boy looks a lot like the aforementioned Apple Watch Ultra 2, but that doesn't make its battery life any less impressive (especially by Wear OS standards), not to mention that super-robust construction, the stunning display, virtually unbeatable health monitoring arsenal, and flawless overall performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is obviously also guaranteed to receive plenty of timely software updates over the coming years, while its AI skills are... still a work in progress, but a work in progress that shows plenty of promise for future growth.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
63 stories
22 Oct, 2024
Hurry up and get the rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at a new record low price!
21 Oct, 2024
Brilliant new deals make these Galaxy Watch 7 models a must-have at Amazon
15 Oct, 2024
The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE gets a hefty limited-time discount on Amazon
11 Oct, 2024
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE deal yet just got better (with a small catch) Surprising new Amazon deal slashes more than $100 off Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless