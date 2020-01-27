Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Top-rated eBay vendor brings Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to lower than ever prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 27, 2020
Top-rated eBay vendor brings Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to lower than ever prices
When it comes to Apple Watch alternatives capable of being paired with both iPhones and Android handsets, you can't do much better right now than the Galaxy Watch Active 2, even without working ECG monitoring and fall detection features. After all, Samsung is the world's second-largest smartwatch vendor, and this fitness-centric model released just a few months ago is arguably the best all-around wearable device the company has ever brought to market.

While significantly cheaper than the $399 and up Apple Watch Series 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 can't exactly be described as an outright bargain, normally fetching 280 bucks and up. On the bright side, the solo discounts and killer bundle deals have started to pile up in recent weeks, and now a top-rated eBay seller is charging as little as $184.99 for a 40mm size and $194.99 as far as an oversized 44mm variant is concerned.

The 99.8 percent positively reviewed seller is QuickShipElectronics, which has a reputation for charging extremely reasonable prices for like-new products with free 1-year warranties included. Unsurprisingly, that's the case here too, and the "open box" Galaxy Watch Active 2 units on sale at those massive discounts compared to brand-new prices of $280 and $300 are said to come with their factory settings restored, original accessories included, and packaging "maybe slightly distressed."

In case you're wondering, we've brought you news of similar deals from this exact same eBay vendor before, but these are lower than ever prices making for pretty much irresistible offers for smartwatch bargain hunters. 

Both Galaxy Watch Active 2 variants come with a robust aluminum case and fluoroelastomer band, but the latter is coated in black if you choose the larger watch and an arguably prettier pink gold shade for those with smaller wrists. 

Most of the internals are the same, of course, including everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to standalone GPS functionality, NFC support for wrist payments, and a reasonably fast dual-core Exynos processor. The smaller variant naturally sports a smaller screen and battery, but the endurance between charges is approximately the same, at almost two whole days in real-life use with the AMOLED display always on.

