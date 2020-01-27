Top-rated eBay vendor brings Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to lower than ever prices













The 99.8 percent positively reviewed seller is QuickShipElectronics, which has a reputation for charging extremely reasonable prices for like-new products with free 1-year warranties included. Unsurprisingly, that's the case here too, and the "open box" Galaxy Watch Active 2 units on sale at those massive discounts compared to brand-new prices of $280 and $300 are said to come with their factory settings restored, original accessories included, and packaging "maybe slightly distressed."









Both Galaxy Watch Active 2 variants come with a robust aluminum case and fluoroelastomer band, but the latter is coated in black if you choose the larger watch and an arguably prettier pink gold shade for those with smaller wrists.





Most of the internals are the same, of course, including everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to standalone GPS functionality, NFC support for wrist payments, and a reasonably fast dual-core Exynos processor. The smaller variant naturally sports a smaller screen and battery, but the endurance between charges is approximately the same, at almost two whole days in real-life use with the AMOLED display always on.



