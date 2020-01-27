Top-rated eBay vendor brings Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to lower than ever prices
Check out the deals here and here
The 99.8 percent positively reviewed seller is QuickShipElectronics, which has a reputation for charging extremely reasonable prices for like-new products with free 1-year warranties included. Unsurprisingly, that's the case here too, and the "open box" Galaxy Watch Active 2 units on sale at those massive discounts compared to brand-new prices of $280 and $300 are said to come with their factory settings restored, original accessories included, and packaging "maybe slightly distressed."
In case you're wondering, we've brought you news of similar deals from this exact same eBay vendor before, but these are lower than ever prices making for pretty much irresistible offers for smartwatch bargain hunters.
Both Galaxy Watch Active 2 variants come with a robust aluminum case and fluoroelastomer band, but the latter is coated in black if you choose the larger watch and an arguably prettier pink gold shade for those with smaller wrists.
Most of the internals are the same, of course, including everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to standalone GPS functionality, NFC support for wrist payments, and a reasonably fast dual-core Exynos processor. The smaller variant naturally sports a smaller screen and battery, but the endurance between charges is approximately the same, at almost two whole days in real-life use with the AMOLED display always on.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):