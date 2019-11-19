Samsung vastly improves Galaxy Watch and Watch Active with key Watch Active 2 features

Samsung Software updates Tizen Wearables

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 19, 2019, 2:25 AM
If you're undecided which of Samsung's three latest smartwatches to pick up ahead of the holidays as a gift for yourself or a loved one, the company is about to make your choice even harder... in all the right ways. That's because a number of key features currently found exclusively on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will soon expand to the slightly older Galaxy Watch and Watch Active as part of a major software update bumping up the One UI version applied on top of the Tizen OS to 1.5.

By far the most important upgrade headed to the original Galaxy Watch Active is the Touch Bezel functionality that Samsung enabled by default on the second-gen variant just last month. This will allow you to navigate the user interface by swiping your finger around the tiny bezel of the early 2019-released smartwatch, making you forget the company abandoned the popular physical rotating bezel feature found on older models, non-Active Galaxy Watch included.

Pretty much all the other improvements previewed today will be rolling out to both the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active, which is certainly great news as far as owners of the 2018-released device are concerned. It's nice to see Samsung so committed to providing a cohesive user experience across its wearable product portfolio, both from a design and functionality standpoint.


Expanded customization appears to be a key focus area for this update, with 24 new sub-dials and complications coming to the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active to ensure quick and easy access to precisely the information each and every type of user may want to check out at a glance. With My Style, you'll be able to match your outfit to a unique watch face, while other smaller UX tweaks include a "clearer graphic UI", new emojis featuring a "range of diverse skin tones", and "easier user interaction."

Of course, Samsung hasn't given up on Bixby yet either, bringing voice assistance for several new tasks on the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active, ranging from starting exercise routines to finding out time differences between places, and controlling the company's SmartThings ecosystem.

Last but not least, fitness enthusiasts are likely to greatly appreciate the many new capabilities being added to Samsung Health. We're talking support for low heart rate alerts, Daily Active tracking of one's fitness goals, and lap time monitoring while running or cycling.

