Samsung vastly improves Galaxy Watch and Watch Active with key Watch Active 2 features
Pretty much all the other improvements previewed today will be rolling out to both the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active, which is certainly great news as far as owners of the 2018-released device are concerned. It's nice to see Samsung so committed to providing a cohesive user experience across its wearable product portfolio, both from a design and functionality standpoint.
Expanded customization appears to be a key focus area for this update, with 24 new sub-dials and complications coming to the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active to ensure quick and easy access to precisely the information each and every type of user may want to check out at a glance. With My Style, you'll be able to match your outfit to a unique watch face, while other smaller UX tweaks include a "clearer graphic UI", new emojis featuring a "range of diverse skin tones", and "easier user interaction."
Of course, Samsung hasn't given up on Bixby yet either, bringing voice assistance for several new tasks on the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active, ranging from starting exercise routines to finding out time differences between places, and controlling the company's SmartThings ecosystem.
Last but not least, fitness enthusiasts are likely to greatly appreciate the many new capabilities being added to Samsung Health. We're talking support for low heart rate alerts, Daily Active tracking of one's fitness goals, and lap time monitoring while running or cycling.
