T-Mobile customers can get an awesome Galaxy S10/Galaxy Watch Active 2 bundle deal
Check out the deal here
Overall, you're looking at paying 650 bucks for a Galaxy S10/Galaxy Watch Active 2 bundle, which may not sound like an outright bargain... until you check to see T-Mobile is still charging $800 for the phone alone on its official website. The Tizen-powered, Android and iOS-compatible Apple Watch rival is typically worth at least an extra $280 of its own, and unlike the S10, it doesn't have a sequel right around the corner.
What the fitness-centric smartwatch does have is a very particular (and extensive) set of health-monitoring skills, sleep tracking tools included, as well as a beautiful AMOLED screen in tow, robust battery life, and everything from built-in GPS functionality to NFC support for wrist payments.
The Galaxy S10, meanwhile, packs a (still) blazing fast Snapdragon 855 processor, along with a decent 3,400mAh battery, 8 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, a versatile 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system, a stunning Dynamic AMOLED display with a small hole housing a 10MP selfie shooter, and yes, even a good old fashioned headphone jack.
By the way, in case you're wondering, the "regular" variant of Samsung's "next big thing" is expected to be significantly pricier than the S10, so think long and hard if you can afford or if you absolutely need the S20 before deciding to snub this special Costco offer.
