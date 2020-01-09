Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores all-time high discount with 1-year warranty
Check out the deal here
Of course, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been on sale at an even lower price during the holiday shopping season, but if you missed those deals or wanted to save more money, a top-rated eBay vendor can now hook you up with an "open box" 44mm unit in exchange for only $219.
This is the size that normally fetches $299.99, going for $269.99 at the time of this writing at the likes of Best Buy and Samsung's official US e-store. So, no, the savings aren't exactly earth-shattering, but you're not risking or compromising much by doing business with QuickShipElectronics, which throws in a full 1-year warranty with your reasonably priced, stylish, and powerful smartwatch.
You won't get the product's original packaging, mind you, but all the original accessories are included and the open box Galaxy Watch Active 2 should look as good and work as well as a completely unused and unopened device.
Samsung's latest smartwatch may not be capable of measuring your ECG or detecting falls just yet, but it can continuously monitor your heart rate and sleep, as well as make payments and track your location with built-in NFC and GPS support, all while keeping the lights on for a solid two days on a single charge of a 340mAh battery.
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also undeniably pretty, with a circular and sharp 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display in tow, a robust aluminum body, and a sporty fluoroelastomer strap. The only model on sale at $219 right now is fully coated in black, which is an arguably elegant look.
