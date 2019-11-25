Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 update fixes Always On mode bug, adds improvements

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 25, 2019, 5:04 AM
It's been a month since Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the South Korean company still irons out some of the issues that customers who bought the smartwatch have found. Obviously, the most pressing ones will be addressed first like the Always On mode issue that has been plaguing Galaxy Watch Active 2 units since launch.

But no longer, as Samsung has just released a new update that's not making its way to Galaxy Watch Active 2 units in South Korea and Germany, SamMobile reports. The update fixes the Always On mode bug that randomly disables this function for no apparent reason.

Also, the update's changelog mentions general stability improvements for Bixby features, as well as accuracy enhancements of calorie measurement using the heart rate sensor. It doesn't matter which version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 you own – 44m or 40mm, the update is available for both models.

The only problem is that we don't know when exactly it will arrive in the United States, although we believe it should take more than a few days. In any case, you should receive a notification on your smartphone when the Galaxy Watch Active 2 update is available for download.

