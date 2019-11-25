Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 update fixes Always On mode bug, adds improvements
Also, the update's changelog mentions general stability improvements for Bixby features, as well as accuracy enhancements of calorie measurement using the heart rate sensor. It doesn't matter which version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 you own – 44m or 40mm, the update is available for both models.
The only problem is that we don't know when exactly it will arrive in the United States, although we believe it should take more than a few days. In any case, you should receive a notification on your smartphone when the Galaxy Watch Active 2 update is available for download.
