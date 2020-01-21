Samsung Deals Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is just $210 ($90 off) on eBay

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 21, 2020, 7:57 PM
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is just $210 ($90 off) on eBay
We tested and decided that Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a great smartwatch. Even at $300, it would be a decent deal for those who need a classy, yet powerful wearable device like the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

But you what's even better than a $300 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2? One that costs just $210. Yes, that's possible thanks to Quick Ship, a respected eBay seller that offers a $90 discount on the smartwatch. The only downside is that it will come in an “open box,” but it shouldn't matter when it comes to the actual product inside.

Some other important things that you should know is that the smartwatch comes with all the original accessories, but the seller will only ship it in the United States. More importantly, you'll get a 1-year warranty from the seller from the date of delivery.

At $210, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a no-brainer. Basically, it has the same price as a brand-new Fitbit Versa 2, which is certainly not better than Samsung's smartwatch. Keep in mind that the model sold on eBay doesn't feature LTE support and you can only have it in black. On the bright side, this is indeed the larger 44mm variant.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$90
Deal-Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-Active-2-90-off
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is just $210 ($90 off) on eBay
-$80
samsung-galaxy-buds-galaxy-fit-fitness-bundle-deal
Samsung offers decent Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Fit discounts with new 'fitness bundle' deal
-$190
deal-lg-g7-fit-lowest-price-ever-amazon
The LG G7 Fit just dropped down to another all-time low price
amazon-fire-tablets-black-friday-deals-reloaded
Amazon revives some of its top Black Friday deals for extensive new sale on Fire tablets
-$160
Apple-Beats-Studio3-headphones-160-off
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones for less than $200
-$30
Apple-AirPods-Wireless-Charging-Case-30-off-Best-Buy
Save 15% on the latest Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at Best Buy

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
samsung-galaxy-note-9-refurbished-deal-top-rated-ebay-vendor
Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless