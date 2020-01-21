Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is just $210 ($90 off) on eBay
Some other important things that you should know is that the smartwatch comes with all the original accessories, but the seller will only ship it in the United States. More importantly, you'll get a 1-year warranty from the seller from the date of delivery.
At $210, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a no-brainer. Basically, it has the same price as a brand-new Fitbit Versa 2, which is certainly not better than Samsung's smartwatch. Keep in mind that the model sold on eBay doesn't feature LTE support and you can only have it in black. On the bright side, this is indeed the larger 44mm variant.
