Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is just $210 ($90 off) on eBay

We tested and decided that Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a great smartwatch. Even at $300, it would be a decent deal for those who need a classy, yet powerful wearable device like the Galaxy Watch Active 2.But you what's even better than a $300 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2? One that costs just $210. Yes, that's possible thanks to, a respected eBay seller that offers a $90 discount on the smartwatch. The only downside is that it will come in an “open box,” but it shouldn't matter when it comes to the actual product inside.Some other important things that you should know is that the smartwatch comes with all the original accessories, but the seller will only ship it in the United States. More importantly, you'll get a 1-year warranty from the seller from the date of delivery.At $210, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a no-brainer. Basically, it has the same price as a brand-new Fitbit Versa 2 , which is certainly not better than Samsung's smartwatch. Keep in mind that the model sold on eBay doesn't feature LTE support and you can only have it in black. On the bright side, this is indeed the larger 44mm variant.