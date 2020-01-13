Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores 50 percent discount with cellular support

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 13, 2020, 6:04 AM
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores 50 percent discount with cellular support
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is certainly not cheap, at a regular starting price of $250 in a Bluetooth-only variant and $400 and up with built-in cellular support, but at the same time, this is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches available today for both Android and iOS pairing.

Formally unveiled roughly five months ago and commercially released in the US in late September, Samsung's newest fitness-centric smartwatch scored its first decent discount ahead of the holiday season. Since then, the deals have slowly grown more frequent and attractive, but if you'd rather buy the wearable device from a carrier than an eBay seller, now's probably the time to pull the trigger over at Sprint.

Check out the deal here

 
The nation's fourth-largest wireless service provider has the LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale at 50 percent off its list price in both 40 and 44mm sizes, as well as black and gold hues. The main condition you need to meet is activate the cellular-capable gadget on a new watch plan with a 24-month installment agreement.

If that's not a problem, you're looking at spending a measly $8.96 a month instead of $17.92 for a grand total of around $215 (down from $430) as far as the smaller model is concerned, while the larger variant will set you back $9.37 a month for two years, amounting to $225 after a combined price cut of, well, $225.

Unlike the non-LTE versions of the second-generation Galaxy Watch Active, which are made from aluminum, these two bad boys on sale at Sprint for a limited time rock super-premium stainless steel constructions. That makes them a little heavy, at 37 and 44 grams in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively, but also very robust and elegant. 

The Super AMOLED display is an absolute beaut, the activity and health tracking tools pretty much flawless (even without ECG monitoring and fall detection), and the battery life is... not too bad for such a powerful little computer for your wrist.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-50%
samsung-galaxy-watch-active-2-cellular-deal-sprint-50-percent-discount
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores 50 percent discount with cellular support
-$400
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-verizon-best-buy-deals
Verizon customers can save big on Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL at Best Buy
-$30
pick-up-the-second-generation-apple-airpods-on-sale
Second generation Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon
-$150
pixel-4-on-sale-at-best-buy-and-amazon
Take $150 off the Pixel 4 series at Best Buy and snag a $200 gift card
sony-xperia-5-deals-best-buy-b-h-photo-video
Check out these cool deals on the triple camera Sony Xperia 5 powerhouse
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-deals-discounts-e-gift-cards
Best Buy and B&H are bundling cool Pixel 4/4 XL discounts with sweet e-gift cards

Popular stories

sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
january-update-sent-to-pixel-models
Check out which Pixel bugs Google killed with the January update
t-mobile-sprint-merger-states-attack-doj-fcc-court-filing
States opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger go for the federal government's jugular

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless