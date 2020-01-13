Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores 50 percent discount with cellular support





The nation's fourth-largest wireless service provider has the LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale at 50 percent off its list price in both 40 and 44mm sizes, as well as black and gold hues. The main condition you need to meet is activate the cellular-capable gadget on a new watch plan with a 24-month installment agreement.





If that's not a problem, you're looking at spending a measly $8.96 a month instead of $17.92 for a grand total of around $215 (down from $430) as far as the smaller model is concerned, while the larger variant will set you back $9.37 a month for two years, amounting to $225 after a combined price cut of, well, $225.





Unlike the non-LTE versions of the second-generation Galaxy Watch Active, which are made from aluminum, these two bad boys on sale at Sprint for a limited time rock super-premium stainless steel constructions. That makes them a little heavy, at 37 and 44 grams in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively, but also very robust and elegant.





The Super AMOLED display is an absolute beaut, the activity and health tracking tools pretty much flawless (even without ECG monitoring and fall detection ), and the battery life is... not too bad for such a powerful little computer for your wrist.



